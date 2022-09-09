ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin

Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
