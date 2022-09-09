Read full article on original website
You Won’t Believe How Flirty Prince William’s Nickname from Kate Middleton Is
When it comes to any stage of a relationship, many couples give each other sweet nicknames. Some prefer more common terms of endearment like “babe,” “sweetheart” or “honey,” while others have more intimate nicknames that may sound odd when heard out of context. Especially when you’re a royal couple.
Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin
Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
Why it was a 'privilege' for Allison Langdon to watch the Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace
Today host Allison Langdon paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after witnessing the moment the monarch left her home for the last time. The 43-year-old shared photos of the historic event on Instagram, and wrote: 'A privilege to watch the late Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
