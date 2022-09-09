ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC

What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
Upcoming Intel 13th-gen Core Raptor Lake CPU specs confirmed via leaked slides

Highly anticipated: Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake processors face stiff competition with AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. Previously-leaked Cinebench results indicate the flagship i9-13900K might perform similarly to the Ryzen 9 7950X. However, AMD's offerings might come out on top in power efficiency due to switching to a more advanced TSMC 5nm process node.
AMD switches to new mobile CPU naming system for 2023 and beyond

In brief: Team Red has announced a new naming convention for its mobile processors in 2023 and beyond. The new AMD naming system is meant to clarify the processor's capabilities and should be easier to decode for enthusiasts and average users. It will now be possible to know the Zen architecture of an AMD mobile processor just by looking at the name.
DDR5 prices expected to plunge and reach DDR4 pricing levels by 2023

Something to look forward to: DDR5 prices are expected to plummet in the second half of 2022, and industry insiders believe this trend will continue in 2023, according to a report from Digitimes Asia. Memory vendors have started offloading entry-level DDR5 kits and consumer DDR5 prices have fallen below that of memory module manufacturers.
Hard vs. Soft: Software may be eating the world, but hardware monetizes better

We work with a lot of software companies, the world seems to love them. There are 1,000 VCs in the US and they all seem enamored of investing in software companies. The benefits are clear. They do not need a lot of capital to get to revenue, with big cash infusions really only needed to fuel growth, making this a highly capital efficient model.
Intel demos 80Gbps Thunderbolt, matching USB4 2.0 performance

Forward-looking: The latest iterations of Thunderbolt and USB came out of hiding this month. Both technologies have some capabilities in common as the new connection standards will double their bandwidth over their immediate predecessors. Finalized specifications are expected in the coming months. Intel showed off the latest version of its...
Apple iPhone 14 starts at $799, new larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is $899

What just happened? The new iPhone 14 receives some of the yearly generational upgrades we've come to expect from Apple, but not all the bells and whistles, which are reserved for the most expensive Pro models. However, considering the iPhone 14 may be the more mainstream and popular model most people intend to buy, here's what is new and what made/didn't make the cut for this year's model.
Drane

Go Team Red then. Competition is healthy for the market. I'm starting to resent Nvidia more and more by the day... Most gamers I know have been waiting for YEARS to be able to afford an...
Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now available

Highly anticipated: Apple's latest operating systems for the iPhone and Apple Watch are now readily available. Of course, you don't have to buy a new Apple device to enjoy most of the features on either new system software. However, keep in mind that, as always, compatibility is limited. For iPhone users, iOS 16 supports iPhone 8 and later. Apple Watch customers need to have a Series 4 or newer for watchOS 9.
How to Upgrade your Laptop's RAM

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you're thinking about improving your laptop's performance, there are a few guaranteed ways to achieve that without having to be a computer wizard. Swapping an old mechanical drive for a faster SSD is one must-have upgrade.
The Apple Watch Ultra is a recreational scuba diver's wet dream

In brief: There were plenty of rumors leading up to the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8. The central theme of almost all of them was the Pro appendage to the name. Seemingly every bit of information leaked regarding Cupertino's newest wearable was specified as the "Apple Watch Pro," leading us to wonder; will there even be a standard Apple Watch this year?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
PCI-SIG warns that some 12VHPWR adapters can get dangerously hot

Recap: The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) is the standards body that writes the specifications for the major system interconnects, including PCIe. Last year it ratified a new standard aiming to anticipate the future power consumption of high-performance GPUs: the woefully named 12VHPWR connector for PCIe 5.0 devices.
AppleCare+ now allows unlimited device repairs, but is it worth it?

In context: AppleCare has evolved quite a bit over the years. When it was first introduced, it was more or less a two-year extension of your typical one-year warranty for a relatively fair one-time payment. It recently received a slight name change (AppleCare+) and moved to a subscription-like service, making it more like an insurance policy than an extended warranty.
Windows 11's first 'Moment' upgrade may come in October

Something to look forward to: A well-known Microsoft leaker, known as Albacore, recently discovered what may be the first signs of a new Windows update method called "Moment," set to be included in the upcoming 22H2 update. This is expected to be a new way for Microsoft to implement new features into Windows.
