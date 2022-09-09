Effective: 2022-09-11 20:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Target Area: Los Angeles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY At 805 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lancaster, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. The Lake Burn area will also be impacted with mud and debris flows likely. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO