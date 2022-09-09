Read full article on original website
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government
Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Oswego man hits road to explore massive NY-24, implications of redistricting
An Oswego man is going the extra mile to help residents of New York’s new 24th Congressional District familiarize themselves with its new borders. Eric Olson traveled the district armed with large maps and artifacts intended to demonstrate the size and diversity of the district. Olson said because he’s...
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
Dirty Honey, Brit Bennett, free coffee: 15 things to do in CNY this week
CNY has officially begun fall celebrations, with this week’s Fall Festival in Minoa, Pagan Pride Day at Long Branch Park and Pumpkin Trail Run in Marcellus. If you’re feeling bad about the approaching cold, head to the farmer’s market on Clinton Square on Tuesday morning for some free coffee to warm the soul. There’s a free screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” in Liverpool, a host of events at the Everson Museum of Art for this month’s free Third Thursday, jazz in Cazenovia, Dirty Honey at del Lago Resort & Casino, author Brit Bennett at the Oncenter and more.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74
A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
Old Fort Niagara expresses concern to Governor Hochul over New York gun laws
Board of Directors at Old Fort Niagara writes a letter to Governor Hochul to clarify the use of historical weapons in new gun laws.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
