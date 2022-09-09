ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government

Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Dirty Honey, Brit Bennett, free coffee: 15 things to do in CNY this week

CNY has officially begun fall celebrations, with this week’s Fall Festival in Minoa, Pagan Pride Day at Long Branch Park and Pumpkin Trail Run in Marcellus. If you’re feeling bad about the approaching cold, head to the farmer’s market on Clinton Square on Tuesday morning for some free coffee to warm the soul. There’s a free screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” in Liverpool, a host of events at the Everson Museum of Art for this month’s free Third Thursday, jazz in Cazenovia, Dirty Honey at del Lago Resort & Casino, author Brit Bennett at the Oncenter and more.
John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74

A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
