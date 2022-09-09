French powerhouse Federation Entertainment has rebranded to Federation Studios and signed a Group Chief Financial Officer. The Around the World in 80 Days producer-distributor has expanded rapidly over the past 12 months or so and the new name is an attempt to “federate its various fields of activity and businesses,” according to the company. The logo will also be updated in due course and Julie Gualino Daly has joined as Group CFO, alongside other new financial team members. She will work closely with COO Benoit Lacombe to oversee financial strategy and supervize M&A as Federation Studios seeks further growth. The 250-staff outfit said its creative teams...

BUSINESS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO