Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny

In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Colorado’s medical marijuana sales hit lowest point since legalization

Colorado’s medical marijuana sales fell to their lowest point since retail sales began — the latest signal that the state’s once-robust industry is facing headwinds as others crowd the U.S. market and new regulations take hold. In July, the state’s marijuana sales for both recreational and medical...
Colorado campaign highlights warnings for marijuana concentrate use

A Colorado nonprofit launched an advertising campaign Monday to highlight warnings the state released regarding the use of marijuana concentrate. In 2021, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division released a warning for marijuana concentrates with high THC levels, such as hash or wax. The state said using concentrates may lead to mental health problems, vomiting, physical or psychological dependence on cannabis and psychotic symptoms or disorders, including delusions, hallucinations or difficulty distinguishing reality.
Colorado minimum wage increases almost ten percent

COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%. The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase […]
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
How a Single Chairlift Could Help Revitalize a Southern Colorado Economy

Nestled into Huerfano County’s Spanish Peaks, almost 80 miles southwest of Pueblo, sits Cuchara Mountain Park, a 47-acre plot at the base of the former Panadero Ski Area. Established in 2017, the Huerfano County–owned park is a mix of open slopes and forested areas with hiking trails flanked by Douglas firs, fiddlehead ferns, and some of Colorado’s tallest aspens. Humble Baker Creek winds through the park’s lower section, past a small day lodge, a kids’ climbing structure, and a mini golf course.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Colorado’s Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023

Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. The minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an almost 9% increase. The increase is thanks to a voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution that requires annually adjusting the minimum wage for inflation. Local governments are still able to set higher minimum wage than the state standard.
