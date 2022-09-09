Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny
In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
9News
Colorado state senator asks for protective order
Rhonda Fields' son was murdered in 2005. One of the men convicted in connection with his death is now back on the street.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Measure to slash Colorado's income tax rate raises least amount but faces no formal opposition
With only two months until the November election, the race to raise money for campaigns is heating up, but a ballot measure seeking to lower the state's income tax rate appears to have cooled off. Colorado Character, the campaign behind Initiative 31 asking voters to reduce the state's income tax...
lamarledger.com
Colorado’s medical marijuana sales hit lowest point since legalization
Colorado’s medical marijuana sales fell to their lowest point since retail sales began — the latest signal that the state’s once-robust industry is facing headwinds as others crowd the U.S. market and new regulations take hold. In July, the state’s marijuana sales for both recreational and medical...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado campaign highlights warnings for marijuana concentrate use
A Colorado nonprofit launched an advertising campaign Monday to highlight warnings the state released regarding the use of marijuana concentrate. In 2021, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division released a warning for marijuana concentrates with high THC levels, such as hash or wax. The state said using concentrates may lead to mental health problems, vomiting, physical or psychological dependence on cannabis and psychotic symptoms or disorders, including delusions, hallucinations or difficulty distinguishing reality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado minimum wage increases almost ten percent
COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%. The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase […]
Ballot measure 58 looks to decriminalize psychedelics in Colorado
Until 2017, Colorado resident Alan Floyd lived in a never-ending tunnel of depression. More than a decade had passed since his cancer diagnosis in 2006.
coloradosun.com
A Denver disability lawyer was excluded from jury service because he’s deaf. Now he’s suing the court.
A Denver attorney who specializes in disability discrimination litigation, has found himself in the shoes of the very people he represents. Spencer Kontnik is suing the Denver County Court for excluding him from jury service because he is deaf. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver District Court, alleges discrimination against...
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado
Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
5280.com
How a Single Chairlift Could Help Revitalize a Southern Colorado Economy
Nestled into Huerfano County’s Spanish Peaks, almost 80 miles southwest of Pueblo, sits Cuchara Mountain Park, a 47-acre plot at the base of the former Panadero Ski Area. Established in 2017, the Huerfano County–owned park is a mix of open slopes and forested areas with hiking trails flanked by Douglas firs, fiddlehead ferns, and some of Colorado’s tallest aspens. Humble Baker Creek winds through the park’s lower section, past a small day lodge, a kids’ climbing structure, and a mini golf course.
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
coloradosun.com
Flurry of sales, lot-rent increases hit Colorado mobile home parks as new laws reform the industry
The “For Sale” sign on the corner of South 10th Street and West Gunnison Avenue leans on its side, swallowed up by weeds in front of a dozen ramshackle turquoise and white mobile homes. The asking price for this blighted quarter of an acre known as Frontier Land...
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Why is Colorado’s suicide rate so high?
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the suicide rate in Colorado is at a 15-year high, and Colorado had the seventh highest suicide rate in the country in 2020.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado’s Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023
Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. The minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an almost 9% increase. The increase is thanks to a voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution that requires annually adjusting the minimum wage for inflation. Local governments are still able to set higher minimum wage than the state standard.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Comments / 0