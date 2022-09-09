Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Not to be Placed on IRLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library enters partnership to ensure all children enter school ready
Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library officially joins the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming environment with resources to help families nurture their children's development and learning during the critical first years of life. Residents are invited to celebrate the designation of Schimelpfenig Library as a Family Place Library...
starlocalmedia.com
Omni PGA Frisco hosts initiative for Hunger Action Month as construction continues on resort
As the sun rose over the Omni PGA Frisco resort on Tuesday, a bright red balloon left the ground. The hot air balloon hovered over a spot of land located behind the freshly opened PGA of America headquarters, giving a widespread view to the surrounding golf course and nearby emerging Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
starlocalmedia.com
For Linda Shaw, coming to Celina meant helping to build a library from the ground up
Linda Shaw came to Celina in 2009, when the city didn't have a physical public library. Today, the library has a home at the current city hall and, in addition to its catalogue of books, hosts daily programming for children. The library is also looking ahead to the future as plans are underway to create a new library and administration building for Celina in the future.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
Frisco ISD parents say they want students to use bathrooms assigned to their birth gender
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some parents and school board members in Frisco want to prevent transgender students from choosing which bathrooms to use. A contentious meeting Monday night had a big crowd of unhappy parents who don't like the district's current practice. After another North Texas school district recently adopted a policy that forces students to use the bathrooms assigned to their birth genders, others like Frisco are now getting pressure from parents to approve a similar policy. He's lived in Frisco for 17 years, but Azfar Saeed has never felt the need to address the city's school board until tonight. "I am a...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Chelsea Rayna, Owner and Director of ADEPT Dance in Lewisville
Chelsea Rayna spends her time teaching dance to students with disabilities and has known this is what she's wanted to do since the age of 14. Rayna owns ADEPT Dance in Lewisville, which aims to create personal growth through quality dance. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
dallaschamber.org
DRC talks with new superintendents in Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD, and Mesquite ISD
The DRC hosts the State of Public Education, presented by Toyota Motor North America and Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Moody Performance Hall. Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath will provide a keynote address on the issues facing Texas’ public schools. Newly-hired superintendents Tabitha Branum of Richardson ISD, Stephanie Elizalde of Dallas ISD, and Ángel Rivera of Mesquite ISD will also lead a panel discussion.
Plano boutique Griffin & Grace specializes in women’s clothing, gifts, decor
Throughout Griffin & Grace, customers will find color-coordinated displays. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Griffin & Grace owner Jamie Rohlich said she makes purchasing decisions for the boutique based on personal preferences. “My clientele come into my store because they like my style,” she said. “If I’m not going to wear...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite’s Clear the Shelter event places 50 animals in new homes
Mesquite Animal Services placed 50 animals in new homes during the Clear the Shelter adoption event on Aug. 27. Adoption fees were waived for the day as part of the nationwide event. All adopted pets were sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County Homelessness Data Report revealed, showing huge increase
The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Music City Mall in Lewisville sold to new owners
Los Angeles-based company 1000 South Vermont LLC and its affiliates purchased Music City Mall on Aug. 25, according to city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) For the second time in five years, Music City Mall has changed hands. Lewisville Economic Development Director Marichelle Samples confirmed Sept. 13 that Los...
starlocalmedia.com
From working in a family-owned book store to becoming Mesquite's Library Services Director, get to know Virginia Mundt
Have you ever wondered how Mesquite's library system worked?. Learn about all that the public libraries offer with Library Services Director Virginia Mundt.
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
keranews.org
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Laila Moore, the Director of Investor Services for Coppell Chamber of Commerce
Laila Moore serves as the Director of Investor Services for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. She loves interacting with those around her, making people laugh, and is a long-time resident of Coppell. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
N. Texas flood victims may get help as governor asks for more federal help
Federal flood funds could provide long term, low-interest loans to qualifying Texans
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
