Johnstown, OH

WSYX ABC6

Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio

UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
UTICA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Johnstown, OH
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
WSYX ABC6

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kohl's hiring nearly 2,440 employees in Columbus area this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Kohl's is looking to hire nearly 2,440 associates in the Columbus area. Kohl's will be hosting two national hiring events on September 15-17 and October 13-15 where candidates can receive same-day job offers. The retailer is looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
COLUMBUS, OH

