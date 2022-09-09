Read full article on original website
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio
UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
Freight brokerage firm BBI Logistics plans to bring 900 new jobs to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and community leaders celebrated on Tuesday the expansion of BBI Logistics, which plans to bring more than 900 new jobs to the city over the next decade. "It seems like yesterday that we opened our doors on our Easton office with...
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
Kohl's hiring nearly 2,440 employees in Columbus area this holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Kohl's is looking to hire nearly 2,440 associates in the Columbus area. Kohl's will be hosting two national hiring events on September 15-17 and October 13-15 where candidates can receive same-day job offers. The retailer is looking...
Ohio State Marching Band shares drummer twirling video from 360 camera perspective
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Best Damn Band in the Land is gearing up for its third straight home game on Saturday. In preparation for Ohio States game against Toledo, the band shared a video of one of its drum majors twirling. But it's not just any video. The...
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
'Kia Boy' parents invited to private meeting to talk with juvenile court, local agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A private meeting is being put together this week for parents of kids who are suspected of stealing cars across Columbus. "It's our goal that we will be able to save our children from crime," said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP.
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
Columbus leaders plan expansion of 'Right Response Unit' for non-emergency 911 calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special unit that handles non-emergency Columbus 911 calls to help those in crisis fielded nearly 1,300 calls and saved officers hundreds of hours, the city said Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders lauded the Right Response Unit's performance since launching in 2021...
'Strength in numbers,' Columbus neighborhood groups rally together after violent weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders brought their neighborhoods together on Tuesday pushing for peace at the same place where a shooting took place over the weekend. 'We Are The South' hosted a community giveback event on Sept. 10 that was abruptly ended when shots rang out. The shooting left two people injured.
BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
Battle over badges continues in Hilliard schools as LGBTQ supporters speak out
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A battle over badges has parents voicing concerns to the Board of Education. Teachers in the district can voluntarily wear LGBTQ support badges that say “safe person, safe space." Families from both sides were planning to attend the Monday evening meeting. Ruth Miller, with...
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
Columbus organization receives $20 million to help pay rent and utility bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Help is now available for more than 5,000 people who live in Franklin County and need assistance paying rent and utility bills. The City of Columbus and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners authorized the distribution of $20 million dollars to IMPACT Community Action. "In...
Columbus high rise back in court, city cites cut power, floods and accumulating trash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus filed several motions against the owners of Latitude Five25 Apartment Towers in court stating they're leaving their tenants without electricity due to unpaid bills. ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers exposed the ongoing issues inside Latitude Five25 this summer after receiving...
Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
