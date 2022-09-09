Read full article on original website
‘The Waltons’ Turns 50: See Fans’ Picks for the Best Episodes
If The Waltons seemed dated in 1972—telling the story of a rural Virginia family weathering the Great Depression and World War II—it must feel prehistoric to TV viewers now, half a century later. Yet the popularity of the franchise endures, with the original nine-season series streaming on Freevee...
‘Atlanta’ Back in Atlanta, Football on Prime Video, ‘Vampire Academy’ and Classic Horror, ‘Good Fight’s Gold Standard
After a season spent mostly overseas, FX’s Atlanta returns home for a fourth and final season. Prime Video kicks off its exclusive deal to stream Thursday Night Football games for the next 11 seasons. A supernatural YA series based on the Vampire Academy books launches on Peacock, which also begins streaming classics from the Universal Horror vaults. Alan Cumming reprises his Emmy-nominated role as power broker Eli Gold on The Good Fight.
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Jeff Probst Teases New Curveballs & ‘Extremely Savvy’ Underdog Cast
Jeff Probst is here to spill on Survivor 43. Premiering September 21 on CBS with a two-hour episode, 18 contestants will begin their fight for the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Here, the beloved host peels back the curtain on the Survivor Season 43 premiere, from early...
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)
Just in time for the spooky season comes the official trailer for Chucky Season 2!. The new clip shows teenage Jake (Zackary Arthur), boyfriend Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and best friend Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) learning they will be joining violent juvenile offenders at Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths. A sympathetic priest, holding a Chucky doll, tells Jake, “You’ve suffered great pain in your young life.” Cut to Chucky wreaking havoc all over the place until we see a whole mess of Chucky dolls with a whole lot of knives.
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die
Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+
Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is recruiting The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto to join the cast. Jacinto is just the latest star to board the project behind previously announced cast members Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and most recent addition and Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae who made a splash in Netflix’s Squid Game.
‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series From Ridley Scott Coming to Prime Video
Ridley Scott is returning to the world of Blade Runner, this time in a TV series. Amazon Studios has green-lit the live-action Blade Runner 2099, a limited series executive produced by Scott, the studio announced September 15. Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Ken Jennings For Letting Current Champ Correct Himself
Jeopardy! returned on Monday, September 12, with Ken Jennings at the helm, and the new season has already provided some talking-point moments. The latest controversy came during Wednesday night’s episode when Jennings allowed reigning champion, Luigi de Guzman, to correct himself after a misspoken answer. This led to some viewers accusing the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. of playing favorites, which he’d also been accused of last season in regards to super-champion Mattea Roach.
‘Shelter’: Tovah Feldshuh To Recur In Jaden Michael-Led Prime Video Series
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, The Walking Dead) has joined the cast of Amazon’s Shelter, Deadline has learned. She will portray the character of Bat Lady who is described as a wraith-like recluse who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) an ominous disturbing piece of news. The series, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar novels, tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a creepy old lady...
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Continues, ‘Talent,’ ‘Challenge,’ ‘MasterChef’ Finales, A Killer Mom, Rob & Ryan to Wales
Hulu’s Emmy-winning (though not recently) The Handmaid’s Tale returns for a fifth, penultimate season. It’s a climactic night for summer competition series, as America’s Got Talent, The Challenge: USA and MasterChef all announce winners in their season finales. A Netflix true-crime docuseries digs into the psyche of a mother accused of killing her two youngest children. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally get a Welcome to Wrexham as they attend their first game of the soccer team they purchased.
Why ‘Vampire Academy’ Is Dramatically Different From ‘The Vampire Diaries’
The Vampire Diaries franchise may be over, but the show’s creator, Julie Plec, isn’t done with creatures of the night. Plec paired with Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Forbes in TVD, to adapt the Vampire Academy novels for the small screen. The fruits of their labor premieres September 15 in Peacock‘s Vampire Academy, starring Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer as Lissa Dragomir and Rose Hathaway, two supernatural best friends destined to shake their royal vampire society to its core.
‘B99’ Reunion! Andy Samberg & Melissa Fumero Join ‘Digman!’ Animated Series
Some exciting news for all you Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: alums Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg are reuniting in the latter’s upcoming adult animated series, Digman!. The half-hour Comedy Central comedy, from Paramount and MTV Entertainment, also features the voice cast of Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).
Emmys: Which 2022 Losers Could Win in 2023?
The 2022 Emmys were a night of triumph for shows such as The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Succession, but what about other fan-favorites that were left out of the winner’s circle of major categories. Of the night’s losing series which could have a second chance next year? In...
How Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows Did at 2022 Emmys
Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led all shows with nominations with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. But who took home the most Emmys (combined for the Primetime and Creative Arts)?. The White Lotus led with 10 wins, followed by Euphoria and Squid...
‘Upload’ Season 3: Jeanine Mason Joins Cast of Prime Video Comedy
Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of Upload Season 3 at Prime Video. Upload is a science-fiction comedy and takes place in a world where people can “upload” themselves into a digital afterlife. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 debut in March.
‘The Resident’ Boss Teases End of Conrad’s Love Triangle — Who Does He Choose?
The Resident‘s biggest finale cliffhanger dealt not with matters of life or death but a matter of the heart. Now that Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial is open for Season 6, how does widowed attending physician Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) end his love triangle and move forward?. “We’re going...
Queen Elizabeth II Loved ‘Twin Peaks,’ According to Show Composer
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many stories have been told by people who encountered the late British monarch throughout her lengthy reign. Now an interview with Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti has resurfaced where he claims that Her Majesty was an avid fan of the iconic series, which first aired in 1990.
‘Married at First Sight’: Dr. Pepper Helps Stacia & Nate in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is in full swing and as couples such as Nate and Stacia are learning, communication is key in getting through conflict. In an exclusive first look at the latest episode, “Back to Our Future,” the pair are sitting down with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss approaches to conflict resolution. As seen in the sneak peek, above, Dr. Pepper is implementing a simple but effective tool to help the newlyweds.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ First Show as Permanent Host (VIDEO)
It was a special day on September 12 as Jeopardy! returned for its 39th season, and so too did the studio audience, marking the first time in two and half years that the game show was filmed in front of a live crowd. The episode also marked Ken Jennings‘ first...
