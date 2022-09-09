ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8: Where We Pick Up After the Fire & What’s Next for Maggie

Chicago Med returns for its eighth season on September 21. Here’s what you need to know from its leading lady, Marlyne Barrett, who plays Nurse Maggie Lockwood. This may be Chicago Med, but the Season 7 cliffhanger was all about fire. Flames moved through Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) apartment building, potentially trapping him and fellow doc Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard). Meanwhile, Maggie (Barrett) dealt with the embers of an old love when daughter Vanessa Taylor’s (Asjha Cooper) birth father, Grant Young (Wayne T. Carr), reappeared.
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Continues, ‘Talent,’ ‘Challenge,’ ‘MasterChef’ Finales, A Killer Mom, Rob & Ryan to Wales

Hulu’s Emmy-winning (though not recently) The Handmaid’s Tale returns for a fifth, penultimate season. It’s a climactic night for summer competition series, as America’s Got Talent, The Challenge: USA and MasterChef all announce winners in their season finales. A Netflix true-crime docuseries digs into the psyche of a mother accused of killing her two youngest children. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally get a Welcome to Wrexham as they attend their first game of the soccer team they purchased.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Ken Jennings For Letting Current Champ Correct Himself

Jeopardy! returned on Monday, September 12, with Ken Jennings at the helm, and the new season has already provided some talking-point moments. The latest controversy came during Wednesday night’s episode when Jennings allowed reigning champion, Luigi de Guzman, to correct himself after a misspoken answer. This led to some viewers accusing the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. of playing favorites, which he’d also been accused of last season in regards to super-champion Mattea Roach.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds 4 New Cast Members for Season 48

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for Season 48 and with it comes some fresh faces as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker join NBC‘s long-running sketch comedy series. The four new cast members mark the beginning of a new era at the show which bid...
‘Julia’ Adds Rachel Bloom in Season 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator Rachel Bloom is bringing her talents to HBO Max. Bloom has been cast in Julia Season 2. The charming biographical series tracks Julia Child as she works with friends, family, and new colleagues to bring beloved cooking show The French Chef to life. Julia Season...
The Handmaid’s Tale

Revenge has a bitter aftertaste as the fifth season of the dystopian drama picks up in the wake of June’s (Elisabeth Moss) murder of her former master, Fred (Joseph Fiennes), with a little help from her rebellious friends. Moss, who directed the first two episodes (both available), gives June a demented, possessed quality as she reckons with the consequences of her actions. “You scare me,” says her best friend Moira (Samira Wiley), who’s not sure June is fit to mother her daughter Nicole while still obsessed over retrieving her other daughter, Hannah, from Gilead. June admits she scares herself as well. (Us too.) As for Fred’s widow and June’s nemesis Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), she’s determined to give her late husband a sendoff worthy of one of Gilead’s founding fathers. The bad blood between these women has yet to be resolved, but there’s time, with one last full season to go after this one.
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Emmy Win & the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Role She Originally Wanted

Sheryl Lee Ralph may have won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, but the victory has her feeling nothing but drama. After her emotional acceptance speech, during which she sang “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves, the actress — who took home the statue for her portrayal of Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary — opened up a few veins when she talked to the media backstage at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ New Puzzle Board Sparks Mixed Reaction From Fans

Wheel of Fortune introduced some big changes on Monday’s (September 12) premiere of its milestone 40th season, and fans have mixed opinions. Among the new looks was a brand new puzzle board. The original version of the show, which premiered in 1975, had a puzzle board where co-host Vanna White had to flip the letter tiles manually. This was updated to a digital board in 2013, with host Pat Sajak saying, “The new board… it’s heat-activated if you will.” Now, the latest board is even more advanced, even using technology that was used on the Mars rover.
‘B99’ Reunion! Andy Samberg & Melissa Fumero Join ‘Digman!’ Animated Series

Some exciting news for all you Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: alums Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg are reuniting in the latter’s upcoming adult animated series, Digman!. The half-hour Comedy Central comedy, from Paramount and MTV Entertainment, also features the voice cast of Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).
‘FBI’ Showrunner Previews Maggie’s ‘Resilent’ Return in Season 5

“The theme is balance,” showrunner and exec producer Rick Eid says of the FBI franchise flagship’s fifth season. “We’ll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it’s a tough needle to thread.”. Case...
Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)

The Emmy Awards are always filled with memorable moments, from the host’s opening monologue to the touching In Memoriam tribute, but nothing quite compares to a good acceptance speech. The 2022 Emmys were no exception with some truly standout moments from the winners on-stage. Those looking to use up...
‘Upload’ Season 3: Jeanine Mason Joins Cast of Prime Video Comedy

Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of Upload Season 3 at Prime Video. Upload is a science-fiction comedy and takes place in a world where people can “upload” themselves into a digital afterlife. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 debut in March.
Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel (VIDEO)

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson got her own back on Jimmy Kimmel after his “dumb comedy bit” upstaged her Emmy Award acceptance speech on Monday, September 12. Appearing on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brunson interrupted the late-night host’s opening monologue to finish her speech. “You...
Why ‘Vampire Academy’ Is Dramatically Different From ‘The Vampire Diaries’

The Vampire Diaries franchise may be over, but the show’s creator, Julie Plec, isn’t done with creatures of the night. Plec paired with Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Forbes in TVD, to adapt the Vampire Academy novels for the small screen. The fruits of their labor premieres September 15 in Peacock‘s Vampire Academy, starring Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer as Lissa Dragomir and Rose Hathaway, two supernatural best friends destined to shake their royal vampire society to its core.
