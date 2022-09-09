ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama

NEW YORK -  It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
Michael Skakel Fast Facts

View CNN's Fast Facts on Michael Skakel, convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. Skakel 's conviction was vacated by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2018.
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
