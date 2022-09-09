Read full article on original website
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Lets Yeshiva University Bar LGBT Student Club for Now
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group. Sotomayor put on hold for...
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama
NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
politicsny.com
Elected officials pay unannounced visit to Rikers Island after release of troubling report
Elected officials paid an unannounced visit to Rikers Island to check on the wellbeing of incarcerated individuals as well as staff members and doctors at the facility following worrying reports of in-custody deaths and injuries. Assemblymember Kenny Burgos, Assembly Correction Committee Chair, David Weprin, Senate, Crime Victims, Crime & Correction...
newyorkcitynews.net
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
Mayor Adams orders NYC agencies to cut budgets amid spending requests from City Council, unions
Mayor Eric Adams is asking all municipal agencies to cut spending over the next two years. The call for cuts comes as some city agencies have been struggling to deliver critical services amid an ongoing exodus of city workers and difficulty hiring. [ more › ]
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
News 12
Psychologist discusses signs of mental health crisis following possible drowning of Brooklyn children
An investigation is still underway after three children were found on the shore of Coney Island and died soon after. Their mother was taken in for questioning after being found a short distance away, distraught on a boardwalk. Police say the three children found dead are believed to have been...
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
NYC officials are investigating the drowning deaths of 3 children found on a Brooklyn beach. Here's what we know
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children who were found unresponsive along a New York City shoreline early Monday after a family member reported concerns about their safety.
Michael Skakel Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts on Michael Skakel, convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. Skakel 's conviction was vacated by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2018.
fox5ny.com
NYC block hires its own armed security guards to patrol crime-ridden neighborhood
NEW YORK - Residents of a block in Manhattan's Greenwich Village got so fed up with the loitering, drugs, panhandling, and crime that they teamed up to pay for their own private security. They say things have gotten worse since the pandemic started in the city. It's taking place on...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
Passenger sentenced to 4 months in prison for interfering with flight crew
Kelly Pichardo of New York City was recently sentenced to four months in prison for interference with flight crew members, according to the US Department of Justice.
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
Brooklyn man who stormed U.S. Capitol, then uploaded videos to TikTok, sentenced to prison
Footage showing Dovid Schwartzberg entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Prosecutors relied on his extensive video documentation of the breach. [ more › ]
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?
A COVID-19 vaccine booster advertisement is displayed in the New York City subway, January 9th, 2022. Scientists expedited the boosters this summer to match the latest variants. Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus. [ more › ]
Medical examiner rules deaths of 3 children on Coney Island as homicides by drowning
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island after a mother was suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12th, 2022. A spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services told Gothamist they were working with the NYPD to investigate. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New Building at 2336 Valentine Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new 7-story residential building at 2336 Valentine Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 183rd and East 184th Streets, the lot is a 6-minute walk from the 182nd-183rd...
