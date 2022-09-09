As devastated mourners made their way to London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday night, not everyone in the U.K. was on board with the national outpouring of grief. During a soccer match on Wednesday night, fans of Glasgow team Celtic F.C. unfurled banners that read “FUCK THE CROWN” and “SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MICHAEL FAGAN.” The latter refers to the British painter and decorator who, in 1982, shimmied up a drainpipe at Buckingham Palace, got into the royal household, and then managed to get into the queen’s bedroom, where he woke up the monarch for a chat. (The late queen fled the room and Fagan was ultimately sent to a psychiatric hospital for several months after being arrested.) The Scottish protests came after supporters at the Irish soccer club chanted “Lizzie’s in a box” to the tune of “Give It Up” by KC & The Sunshine Band last week just hours after news of the 96-year-old sovereign’s death.Read it at The Telegraph

