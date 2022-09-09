ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Queen Elizabeth
Jimmy Failla
Martha Maccallum
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Fox News

Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
TheDailyBeast

Scottish Soccer Fans Mock Queen Elizabeth Mourning With Bedroom Intruder Banners

As devastated mourners made their way to London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday night, not everyone in the U.K. was on board with the national outpouring of grief. During a soccer match on Wednesday night, fans of Glasgow team Celtic F.C. unfurled banners that read “FUCK THE CROWN” and “SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MICHAEL FAGAN.” The latter refers to the British painter and decorator who, in 1982, shimmied up a drainpipe at Buckingham Palace, got into the royal household, and then managed to get into the queen’s bedroom, where he woke up the monarch for a chat. (The late queen fled the room and Fagan was ultimately sent to a psychiatric hospital for several months after being arrested.) The Scottish protests came after supporters at the Irish soccer club chanted “Lizzie’s in a box” to the tune of “Give It Up” by KC & The Sunshine Band last week just hours after news of the 96-year-old sovereign’s death.Read it at The Telegraph
Fox News

Pro-life activist Lila Rose recounts clash with 'Dr. Phil' audience member

Pro-life activist Lila Rose spoke out Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on her recent appearance on "Dr. Phil" where audience member attempted to shout her down. LILA ROSE: I’m fighting and we’re fighting for something really beautiful, that's human lives. What’s there to be worked up over? It’s the evil of abortion. But at the end of the day, the truth sets people free. When we are equipped with the truth to share that, that's why I went on "Dr. Phil," sharing facts about scientific development of human life in the womb, facts about the evil of abortion. The facts speak for themselves. It’s a powerful message that I’m privileged to get to share.
Fox News

Joey Jones on uplifting soldiers: 'Be ready to rise up to a standard'

Fox News contributor and veteran Joey Jones discusses how the Army is treating its soldiers amidst a struggle to recruit and rising inflation on "Hannity." JOEY JONES: Listen, I don't care what your what your sexual orientation is. I don't care if you're a man or a woman. I want you to want to lay your life down for this country and be ready to rise up to a standard, not be brought down to one.
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

