Read full article on original website
FedUp
5d ago
Why do we as a society pay the people we entrust to educate our children so poorly? It takes a 4 to 6 year degree that is not cheap to obtain. Then we pay them peanuts 🥜 😒
Reply(2)
3
Related
Gaston County Schools employees left with no concrete timeline on payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Schools Superintendent apologized to staff members with incorrect or missing paychecks during a town hall meeting Monday night. "I have great regrets that all this is done to different people," Jeffrey Booker, Gaston County Schools Superintendent said. For months now some employees...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
WBTV
CMS Board of Education starts monthly progress monitoring session at meetings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work to improve student performance isn’t limited to the classroom. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are now doing progress monitoring sessions at Board meetings at least once a month. Tuesday’s Board meeting was the first meeting since the 2022-2023 school year started and the first meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
Student to face disciplinary action for making false gun threat at Lancaster middle school, officials say
"No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation," the LCSD said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Rock Hill Schools holds community conversation after three guns found in schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A community conversation was just what the Rock Hill Schools wanted and it was what the district put together. This meeting was recently put on the calendar specifically to address the gun issue inside Rock Hill schools. The message since these guns were found has...
abccolumbia.com
At least one parent faces charges for school bus brawl
Chester, SC (CNN) — If someone gets in trouble on the school bus, it’s often a student, but not this time. Now at least one parent is facing charges for a fight between students on a school bus in Chester Friday. Glenn counts reports.
fox46.com
Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill High Suspect Arrested in Threats
The Fort Mill School District says an arrest has been made in the threats that caused a stir at Fort Mill High School. The police department identified the suspect only as a 14-year-old male, who allegedly wrote “Good Luck Fort Mill 9/13/22 R-Wing First” in a boys bathroom on 300 hallway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
One-on-one: Charlotte mayor speaks on efforts to end violent crime
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton to discuss violent crime and homicides, and affordable housing. “This one of the most difficult issues that we’re experiencing now, this idea around violence,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says. According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police,...
South Carolina schools emphasize safety after threats, guns on campus
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schools in South Carolina ramped up security on Monday after threats were made at one school and multiple guns were found at others. Days after three guns were found in different Rock Hill schools, leaders will gather Monday night to discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High
The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
New proposal would allow Tepper group to pay contractors before city, county after failed facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — New developments in the failed Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill and the effort to pay stakeholders who were working on the project. David Tepper’s real estate company -- GT Real Estate Holdings -- submitted a new reorganization plan for its bankruptcy case on Wednesday.
Residents grateful city will preserve east Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents at an east Charlotte apartment complex said they are thankful for the council members’ decision Monday night to preserve the complex. The City Council approved $8 million to preserve the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue at Kilborne Drive. The complex will keep the same number...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
WBTV
Rowan County to host special recycling event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Comments / 3