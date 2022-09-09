ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

laportecounty.life

Purdue University Northwest announces Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events starting Sept. 13 and continuing through October. PNW’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine, and...
HAMMOND, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 15 – 18

By checking out our list of weekend activities here, you and your friends and family can add a ton of awesome events to your weekend. With there being art shows, hay rides, concerts, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday. Take a...
laportecounty.life

A La Porte county life in the spotlight: Jamie Huss

What started as a fun family activity for Jamie Huss quickly turned into a lifelong passion, and then later into a career she loves. Now the Assistant Zoo Director at the Washington Park Zoo, Huss was first introduced to it all when she was just a child. “My mom started...
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Purdue Northwest hosts colorful fun at annual Pride Stride

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, faculty, staff, alumni, family, and community members gathered on Sept. 9 on the Westville campus grounds to participate in the university’s sixth annual Pride Stride 5K. People who took part in the run covered themselves and their friends with colored powder as they walked...
WESTVILLE, IN
laportecounty.life

Get in touch with nature through journaling program at Cancer Resource Centre

Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.
MUNSTER, IN
laportecounty.life

Annual Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing furthers its community changing mission

The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.
MICHIANA, MI

