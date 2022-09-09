Racial disparities in healthcare: Black citizens make up 60% of monkeypox cases in NC, but less than 27% of vaccinations

Read full article on original website
5 doctors -- one from the Triangle -- plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Complaint: NC attorney, judge known for handing out lenient sentences to reckless drivers
Concord, N.C. — A group of Cabarrus County defense attorneys are filing a complaint about injustices in the county's traffic court. A WCNC Charlotte investigation identified lenient and unusual plea deals given to excessive speeding defendants. Those people were charged with driving up to 40 mph over the speed limit and in most cases, reckless driving too.
US News and World Report names Duke, UNC, NC State as top-ranking universities
U.S. News and World Report on Monday released its ranking of the best colleges in the country. Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale topped the list. The first named North Carolina university was Duke University, which ranked No. 10 on the list. The University...
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California will not stand by...
One NC school board is considering doing away with high school valedictorians
Greenville, N.C. — The Pitt County Board of Education is considering eliminating high school valedictorians, WITN News reports. The change they are considering would take place after the class of 2022. Board of Education Chairman James Tripp said parents fear students may be overworking themselves trying to one-up the...
NC utilities panel hears testimony over Duke Energy CO2 plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's electricity regulators began listening Tuesday to potentially weeks of testimony over proposals by Duke Energy Corp. subsidiaries on how to carry out a state law demanding greenhouse gas reductions in the next decade. In keeping with the landmark 2021 law, the Charlotte-based utility pitched...
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. — In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant
LYNN, Mass. — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said Tuesday it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate...
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you may need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and secure federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more securely verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required beginning May 3, 2023.
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby...
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
Puppy raisers needed: Volunteers help pups become service dogs
Durham, N.C. — Duke Puppy Kindergarten has a need for "puppy raisers," or volunteers to take care of puppies before they are trained become service dogs. Partnering with Canine Companions, a national service dog nonprofit, the Duke Puppy Kindergarten tests the cognitive performance of puppies between the ages of 8 weeks to 20 weeks, at a time when their brains are developing at a rapid pace.
SC Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes 15-week abortion ban, seeking to unite Republicans
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to unite the Republican Party behind a position before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue. There is no chance that Sen. Chuck...
Tennessee staff fret as contentious charter school denied
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When local school officials voted down a Tennessee charter school linked to Hillsdale College this summer, staffers at the state commission that would soon have to decide whether to let the controversial school open anyway reacted with shock at how things unfolded. The text messages they...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
