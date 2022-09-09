Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Olympian Nancy Kerrigan visits ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University kicked off its Speaker Series at the Tilson Auditorium on Tuesday. The first guest speaker was two-time Olympic medalist figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Kerrigan is one of the most recognizable sports icons over the last 25 years. One of her most...
mymixfm.com
RHIT takes top engineering school moniker again
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local college is once again being recognized as the best in the nation when it comes to engineering education. U.S. News and World Report named Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as the nation’s number one engineering college focused on bachelor’s and master’s level education.
mymixfm.com
Charged with murder, Sandlin gets trial date
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in early September along 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 Monday morning. The judge...
mymixfm.com
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
mymixfm.com
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
mymixfm.com
Vigo approves plan to pay off jail debt early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Vigo County Council approved a plan that is expected to pay off the new county jail’s debt ten years early on Tuesday. The local income special purpose tax that is used to fund the new Vigo County Jail is bringing in more revenue than expected. These funds would be put into a special reserve that could pay off the jail debt early.
mymixfm.com
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
mymixfm.com
‘Large amount’ of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According...
