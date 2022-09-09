Read full article on original website
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Week: Jackson Jarding of Hanson
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Jackson Jarding, senior for the Hanson Beavers, was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for the Sept. 10, 2022, contest of the Hanson Beavers vs Parkston Trojans. Jarding recovered a fumble and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown in Hanson’s 8-6 win. Listen to area football coverage every Friday night during the season on Kool 98.3 FM and Kool98.com.
Russel Kurtenbach, 77, Parkston
Russel died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:00 PM prayer service.
DWU’s Ady Dwight named GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Hitter of the Week
Mitchell, S.D. – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the Volleyball players-of-the-week for contests played September 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Players-of-the-Week. Attacker – Ady...
DWU to hold Blue and White Days parade
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University’s annual homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, on Mitchell’s Main Street. Businesses, organizations, clubs and youth groups are invited to participate. The theme for the 2022 Blue and White Days parade is “Welcome to the Jungle.” The theme...
Mitchell School Board to receive high school design update
The Mitchell School Board meets to at 5 PM at L.B. Williams Elementary School. The board will consider approval of a site sports package at today’s meeting. Specifications were previously issued for a site sports package designed to complete work on one practice athletic field and two field events for the track. The goal was to have them complete and usable for the 2023 spring athletic season. One bid was received from Schoenfelder Construction in the amount of $898,800, which was well above budgetary expectations. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, in the school board meeting notes, recommends that the board reject that bid. If the bid is rejected, the design committee would consider other options for addressing track and athletics needs for the spring.
Final bid package for new Mitchell High School expected to come before school board in October
The final bid package for a new Mitchell High School is expected to be on the agenda of the next Mitchell School Board meeting in October. The board received an update on the progress of the design of the school at Monday’s meeting. If the board approves the bid package on second reading in November, bids on the project would be opened. Construction could begin as early as spring to be ready in time for the second half of the 2024-25 school year. The school’s price tag is about $20 million more than what had been budgeted. The base bid of nearly $42 million would leave out a main gymnasium, an auxiliary gym, a gymnastics/cheer area as well as finishes for those areas. The currently unfunded portion of the school could be funded through the sale of capital outlay bonds, passage of a bond issue, or through private donations. No action was taken on the new high school at yesterday’s meeting.
Format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may change
The format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may be changing. The board last night approved on first reading moving the start time a half hour later to 5:30. The board currently meets at 5 PM on the second Monday of every month from September through March and at 5 PM on the second and fourth Mondays of the month from April through August. One reason for the change in the start time is a potential change in format. Currently, public commentary is taken at the end of the school board meetings. The board may change the format so that the public would be able to comment at the beginning of the school board meeting. Another change approved on first reading yesterday limits an individual speaker to three minutes of commentary.
Chamberlain voters to decide on $5.5 million bond issue
Chamberlain voters today will decide on a $5.5 million bond issue after inflation caused the cost of a new elementary school and upgrades to athletic facilities to skyrocket. The initial total cost was around $27 million. The district had saved money and planned to use funding from several sources, some which were COVID relief funds which have a time limit. Inflation caused the cost to go up around 25 percent to just under $35 million. A groundbreaking for the elementary school was held last week, and plans are to proceed even if some of the upgrades, including a new gymnasium, have to wait. The impact on taxpayers would be $3.33 per month per $100,000 assessed value for residential land and 40 cents per acre per year for $1,000 assessed value for ag land. The bond issue needs 60 percent approval from voters to pass.
