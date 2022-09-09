Read full article on original website
Related
fresnostatenews.com
Fresno State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
La Bienvenida, a Fresno State tradition, welcomes new and returning Latina/o/x students, faculty and staff to campus. Presented by the Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association, La Bienvenida will take place from. at the Memorial Gardens in front of the Kennel Bookstore. It will feature entertainment, DJ music, student clubs and...
fresnostatenews.com
Fresno State among the best for advancing economic opportunity for students
Fresno State is ranked No. 30 for social mobility in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best College rankings published on Sept. 12. The social mobility category recognizes colleges and universities for how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, meaning they come from low- to medium-income households. U.S. News and World Report has published its Best College rankings for the past 38 years as a guide for students and parents to compare the academic quality of universities and colleges across the nation.
fresnostatenews.com
Mobile health unit returns for fall 2022 semester
The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will head back on the road for the fall 2022 semester to provide free health services to Fresno County residents. There will be five stops in September, including:. The Big Red Church (2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, CA 93704) from 9 a.m. to...
fresnostatenews.com
Conference focuses on Deaf, hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome
The fourth annual Scarlett’s Park Conference in The Silent Garden will take place over two days, from. and 9 a.m – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Presented virtually, the conference will focus on “Deaf and hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome,” which refers to birth defects that affect the hearing of one in 150,000 children worldwide. The free, public online conference will include resources and presentations by experts in the field, as well as a panel discussion with parents of young children and young adults with CHARGE Syndrome, as well as young adults. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference is sponsored by the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, Texas State Health and Human Services and Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc. INFO: View the online website or contact Dr. Paul Ogden at thesilentgarden@csufresno.edu or 559.549.4218.
Comments / 0