Ralph Joseph Buthe, 92
Ralph Joseph Buthe, 92 died September 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home, Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
Russel Kurtenbach, 77, Parkston
Russel died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:00 PM prayer service.
DWU to hold Blue and White Days parade
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University’s annual homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, on Mitchell’s Main Street. Businesses, organizations, clubs and youth groups are invited to participate. The theme for the 2022 Blue and White Days parade is “Welcome to the Jungle.” The theme...
“TIMMY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Timmy came to us as a stray and is ready for new home. He is an adult neutered male Labrador who likes everyone he meets. Timmy is playful and will sit on command. To set up a time to meet Timmy, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Melvin Schlimgen, 84, Dimock
Melvin died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rebab Center in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 13 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dimock. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 PM at the Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mock emergency situation to be conducted in Hanson County on Wednesday
This note from the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office – between 12pm and 2pm today (Wednesday), Highway 262 will be closed between Main Street and 10th Street in Alexandria. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street during this time. Hanson School is hosting Freshman Impact and will have a mock crash scene west of the High School. Also during this time emergency vehicles will be responding to the mock crash scene with emergency lights and sirens. Please avoid the area around the school during this time.
“RAINY” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Rainy came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. She is around 7 years old and is a spayed female Siamese mix-breed cat. Rainy is very calm and laid-back. She would prefer to be in a one cat household. To set up a time to meet Rainy, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
DWU’s Ady Dwight named GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Hitter of the Week
Mitchell, S.D. – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the Volleyball players-of-the-week for contests played September 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Players-of-the-Week. Attacker – Ady...
Final bid package for new Mitchell High School expected to come before school board in October
The final bid package for a new Mitchell High School is expected to be on the agenda of the next Mitchell School Board meeting in October. The board received an update on the progress of the design of the school at Monday’s meeting. If the board approves the bid package on second reading in November, bids on the project would be opened. Construction could begin as early as spring to be ready in time for the second half of the 2024-25 school year. The school’s price tag is about $20 million more than what had been budgeted. The base bid of nearly $42 million would leave out a main gymnasium, an auxiliary gym, a gymnastics/cheer area as well as finishes for those areas. The currently unfunded portion of the school could be funded through the sale of capital outlay bonds, passage of a bond issue, or through private donations. No action was taken on the new high school at yesterday’s meeting.
Format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may change
The format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may be changing. The board last night approved on first reading moving the start time a half hour later to 5:30. The board currently meets at 5 PM on the second Monday of every month from September through March and at 5 PM on the second and fourth Mondays of the month from April through August. One reason for the change in the start time is a potential change in format. Currently, public commentary is taken at the end of the school board meetings. The board may change the format so that the public would be able to comment at the beginning of the school board meeting. Another change approved on first reading yesterday limits an individual speaker to three minutes of commentary.
Mitchell School Board to receive high school design update
The Mitchell School Board meets to at 5 PM at L.B. Williams Elementary School. The board will consider approval of a site sports package at today’s meeting. Specifications were previously issued for a site sports package designed to complete work on one practice athletic field and two field events for the track. The goal was to have them complete and usable for the 2023 spring athletic season. One bid was received from Schoenfelder Construction in the amount of $898,800, which was well above budgetary expectations. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, in the school board meeting notes, recommends that the board reject that bid. If the bid is rejected, the design committee would consider other options for addressing track and athletics needs for the spring.
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Week: Jackson Jarding of Hanson
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Jackson Jarding, senior for the Hanson Beavers, was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for the Sept. 10, 2022, contest of the Hanson Beavers vs Parkston Trojans. Jarding recovered a fumble and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown in Hanson’s 8-6 win. Listen to area football coverage every Friday night during the season on Kool 98.3 FM and Kool98.com.
