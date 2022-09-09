Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1035.com
Ralph Joseph Buthe, 92
Ralph Joseph Buthe, 92 died September 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home, Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
pureoldies1035.com
Melvin Schlimgen, 84, Dimock
Melvin died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rebab Center in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 13 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dimock. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 PM at the Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
pureoldies1035.com
“TIMMY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Timmy came to us as a stray and is ready for new home. He is an adult neutered male Labrador who likes everyone he meets. Timmy is playful and will sit on command. To set up a time to meet Timmy, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
DWU to hold Blue and White Days parade
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University’s annual homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, on Mitchell’s Main Street. Businesses, organizations, clubs and youth groups are invited to participate. The theme for the 2022 Blue and White Days parade is “Welcome to the Jungle.” The theme...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pureoldies1035.com
Final bid package for new Mitchell High School expected to come before school board in October
The final bid package for a new Mitchell High School is expected to be on the agenda of the next Mitchell School Board meeting in October. The board received an update on the progress of the design of the school at Monday’s meeting. If the board approves the bid package on second reading in November, bids on the project would be opened. Construction could begin as early as spring to be ready in time for the second half of the 2024-25 school year. The school’s price tag is about $20 million more than what had been budgeted. The base bid of nearly $42 million would leave out a main gymnasium, an auxiliary gym, a gymnastics/cheer area as well as finishes for those areas. The currently unfunded portion of the school could be funded through the sale of capital outlay bonds, passage of a bond issue, or through private donations. No action was taken on the new high school at yesterday’s meeting.
pureoldies1035.com
“RAINY” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Rainy came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. She is around 7 years old and is a spayed female Siamese mix-breed cat. Rainy is very calm and laid-back. She would prefer to be in a one cat household. To set up a time to meet Rainy, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Week: Jackson Jarding of Hanson
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Jackson Jarding, senior for the Hanson Beavers, was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for the Sept. 10, 2022, contest of the Hanson Beavers vs Parkston Trojans. Jarding recovered a fumble and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown in Hanson’s 8-6 win. Listen to area football coverage every Friday night during the season on Kool 98.3 FM and Kool98.com.
pureoldies1035.com
Mock emergency situation to be conducted in Hanson County on Wednesday
This note from the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office – between 12pm and 2pm today (Wednesday), Highway 262 will be closed between Main Street and 10th Street in Alexandria. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street during this time. Hanson School is hosting Freshman Impact and will have a mock crash scene west of the High School. Also during this time emergency vehicles will be responding to the mock crash scene with emergency lights and sirens. Please avoid the area around the school during this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pureoldies1035.com
Format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may change
The format and start time of Mitchell School Board meetings may be changing. The board last night approved on first reading moving the start time a half hour later to 5:30. The board currently meets at 5 PM on the second Monday of every month from September through March and at 5 PM on the second and fourth Mondays of the month from April through August. One reason for the change in the start time is a potential change in format. Currently, public commentary is taken at the end of the school board meetings. The board may change the format so that the public would be able to comment at the beginning of the school board meeting. Another change approved on first reading yesterday limits an individual speaker to three minutes of commentary.
pureoldies1035.com
Mitchell City Council Budget Work Session scheduled for 5:30 this evening
The Mitchell City Council has scheduled a Budget Work Session for this evening at 5:30 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes departmental budget requests, employee change requests, capital requests, and a look at the subsidy applications that have been received. The Budget Work Session is open to the public.
pureoldies1035.com
Chamberlain voters to decide on $5.5 million bond issue
Chamberlain voters today will decide on a $5.5 million bond issue after inflation caused the cost of a new elementary school and upgrades to athletic facilities to skyrocket. The initial total cost was around $27 million. The district had saved money and planned to use funding from several sources, some which were COVID relief funds which have a time limit. Inflation caused the cost to go up around 25 percent to just under $35 million. A groundbreaking for the elementary school was held last week, and plans are to proceed even if some of the upgrades, including a new gymnasium, have to wait. The impact on taxpayers would be $3.33 per month per $100,000 assessed value for residential land and 40 cents per acre per year for $1,000 assessed value for ag land. The bond issue needs 60 percent approval from voters to pass.
Comments / 0