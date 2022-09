SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - LifeWise Academy officially kicked off their first school year in Shawnee on Monday. First through fourth-grade students from Shawnee Elmwood and Maplewood Schools will attend the off-site classes once a week to learn more about religion and the bible. Kindergarten students are expected to start attending in January. The new classrooms have been set up through a collaboration between Shawnee Alliance Church and LifeWise academy, and educators are excited to get the school year underway.

