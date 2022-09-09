Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applicants for Spring 2023 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices. The spring program will run from January through May. Duties include researching legislation, writing memos, attending briefings and community meetings, assisting the communications...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO