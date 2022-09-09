Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
richlandsource.com
Nan Whaley: A conversation about her campaign for Ohio governor
Our discussion with Nan Whaley, Ohio's Democratic candidate for governor, touched on a variety of issues, using some of the questions developed by author and reporter Amanda Ripley as a way of cutting through conflict with questions that "complicate the narrative." Ripley's work is aimed at helping reporters and editors...
richlandsource.com
Alan Mills
Alan C. Mills, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1949, to Harold and Alice (Dickenson) Mills in Mount Vernon, OH. Alan was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Alan was the owner of Pond Tire in Mount Vernon...
richlandsource.com
Rootstown outclasses Ravenna Southeast
Rootstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ravenna Southeast in a 4-2 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on September 1 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Click here for a recap.
Comments / 0