MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
WXII 12
Virginia man surprised by winning $1 million
Va. — A Virginia man thought he'd won $600 in the lottery — which is exciting already — but, it turns out, he actually won a whole lot more. The lucky winner took his ticket to the Virginia Lottery's customer service center to claim a $600 prize.
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
fox5dc.com
Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday
STAFFORD, Va. - Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
wakg.com
Tax Rebates Coming Soon for Virginia Taxpayers
One-time tax rebates will start being issued for eligible Virginia taxpayers next week. Earlier this year the Virginia General Assembly passed a law to give individual taxpayers a rebate of $250 and $500 for joint filers if they have a liability. The rebates will be issued either by direct deposit...
virginiamercury.com
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
NBC12
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...
Augusta Free Press
Gov. Youngkin signs bills to reduce state income taxes for Virginia’s military retirees
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed two bills Friday to reduce state income taxes on military retirement income for veterans ages 55 and older. According to a press release, two Day One Game Plan Bills were signed by...
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Blue Ridge Muse
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
NBC 29 News
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Virginians will soon be getting up to $500 back from the commonwealth. The General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers with a liability a one-time rebate. You can get up to $250 if you filed individually, or up to $500 if you filed jointly.
northernvirginiamag.com
Cook Out Burger Chain Nearing Manassas Park Opening
The popular Southern fast-food joint is expected to start serving chargrilled burgers, barbecue, and shakes within days. If you’ve never heard of Cook Out, you’re not alone. But this Southern fast food chain has been inching its way north and will soon plant a flag in Manassas Park — much to the excitement of many Northern Virginians.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Having trouble with your last P-EBT card benefit? You’re not alone
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you didn't receive the last summer P-EBT benefit issued on August 25, you're not alone. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) said a card processing issue caused many households to miss out on the last payment.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
3 killed in Virginia car crash that collided with tractor-trailer
Three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia's Nottoway County, police said. The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of Saturday night's crash, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
