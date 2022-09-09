ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Virginia man surprised by winning $1 million

Va. — A Virginia man thought he'd won $600 in the lottery — which is exciting already — but, it turns out, he actually won a whole lot more. The lucky winner took his ticket to the Virginia Lottery's customer service center to claim a $600 prize.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more

The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Sports
City
Woodbridge, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
wakg.com

Tax Rebates Coming Soon for Virginia Taxpayers

One-time tax rebates will start being issued for eligible Virginia taxpayers next week. Earlier this year the Virginia General Assembly passed a law to give individual taxpayers a rebate of $250 and $500 for joint filers if they have a liability. The rebates will be issued either by direct deposit...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
RICHMOND, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
NBC12

Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC

A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Lottery#Bank Of England#Money#Hill
NBC 29 News

Tax rebates going out to some Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Virginians will soon be getting up to $500 back from the commonwealth. The General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers with a liability a one-time rebate. You can get up to $250 if you filed individually, or up to $500 if you filed jointly.
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Cook Out Burger Chain Nearing Manassas Park Opening

The popular Southern fast-food joint is expected to start serving chargrilled burgers, barbecue, and shakes within days. If you’ve never heard of Cook Out, you’re not alone. But this Southern fast food chain has been inching its way north and will soon plant a flag in Manassas Park — much to the excitement of many Northern Virginians.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy