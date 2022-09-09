Read full article on original website
New Hampshire judge revokes bail for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
Lawrence Man, 18, Accused of Attempted Murder, Surrenders to North Andover Police
An 18-year-old Lawrence man, accused of shooting another man in the leg Sunday, turned himself in Monday at the North Andover Police Department. Lewis Aquino was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Tuesday morning on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and carrying an unlicensed and loaded firearm.
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
Worcester man charged in OD death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain...
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man indicted in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. 39-year-old Frank P. O’Toole, of Middleborough, was indicted on two counts of possession or sale of a...
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Along with the Massachusetts State Police Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made a firearm arrest of Tracey Young, 31, of Lawrence, MA., while in the area of 32 Warren Street in Roxbury. Officers were on patrol near Dudley Street for a...
WMUR.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
I-Team: Man hopes his case helps others erase old marijuana records
BOSTON - "You make one mistake, it sets you back for the rest of your life," he said. He was a Boston man the I-Team interviewed two years ago, and he wanted to remain anonymous, because he was haunted by his criminal record. It included marijuana crimes that would not amount to charges today. Now, he goes public. "My name is Kevin Waldron. I am from Mattapan, Massachusetts, and I had a case reversed that will hopefully help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. You're welcome!" In a unanimous opinion, Massachusetts' highest court just reversed a lower court's ruling that had...
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
manchesterinklink.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Gold Street crash
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to Gold Street at the intersection of John E. Devine Drive for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a white Nissan Altima and motorized bicycle. The driver of the Nissan was identified...
Cambridge Police investigating shooting
CAMBRIDGE – Police said to expect road closures in Cambridge following a Sunday afternoon shooting.It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Bristol Street.Cambridge Police said there are no reported injuries, but they expect road closures during their investigation.No further information is available.
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
