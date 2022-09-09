ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Lawrence Man, 18, Accused of Attempted Murder, Surrenders to North Andover Police

An 18-year-old Lawrence man, accused of shooting another man in the leg Sunday, turned himself in Monday at the North Andover Police Department. Lewis Aquino was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Tuesday morning on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and carrying an unlicensed and loaded firearm.
LAWRENCE, MA
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#N H#Stepmother#Wbz Newsradio#The Superior Court
WMUR.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
HOOKSETT, NH
CBS Boston

Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

I-Team: Man hopes his case helps others erase old marijuana records

BOSTON - "You make one mistake, it sets you back for the rest of your life," he said. He was a Boston man the I-Team interviewed two years ago, and he wanted to remain anonymous, because he was haunted by his criminal record. It included marijuana crimes that would not amount to charges today. Now, he goes public. "My name is Kevin Waldron. I am from Mattapan, Massachusetts, and I had a case reversed that will hopefully help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. You're welcome!" In a unanimous opinion, Massachusetts' highest court just reversed a lower court's ruling that had...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
DUMMERSTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Gold Street crash

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to Gold Street at the intersection of John E. Devine Drive for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a white Nissan Altima and motorized bicycle. The driver of the Nissan was identified...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Cambridge Police investigating shooting

CAMBRIDGE – Police said to expect road closures in Cambridge following a Sunday afternoon shooting.It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Market Street and Bristol Street.Cambridge Police said there are no reported injuries, but they expect road closures during their investigation.No further information is available. 
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy