BOSTON - "You make one mistake, it sets you back for the rest of your life," he said. He was a Boston man the I-Team interviewed two years ago, and he wanted to remain anonymous, because he was haunted by his criminal record. It included marijuana crimes that would not amount to charges today. Now, he goes public. "My name is Kevin Waldron. I am from Mattapan, Massachusetts, and I had a case reversed that will hopefully help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. You're welcome!" In a unanimous opinion, Massachusetts' highest court just reversed a lower court's ruling that had...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO