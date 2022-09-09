Read full article on original website
Sen. Lindsey Graham's abortion ban proposal roils Republicans, energizes Democrats
WASHINGTON — With abortion access already expected to be a major issue in November’s midterm elections, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham supercharged the debate over reproductive rights by introducing a bill that would ban most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. “I have chosen to craft legislation that...
U.S. Senate Republican Lindsey Graham unveils abortion bill ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham proposed new national restrictions on abortion on Tuesday, two months before the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which the abortion issue has emerged as potential albatross for Republican candidates. With control of the Senate up for grabs, and some jittery Republican candidates...
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
Letters: Roberts wants faith in the Supreme Court. Seems more like a Supreme Cult
The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.
Inflation Reduction Act: Americans have mixed feelings about the sweeping law
The White House held a big celebration this week for the signature accomplishment of President Biden’s term — the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Thousands were on hand as Biden and others touted the law as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in American history. "The American...
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
Mike Pence pushes nationwide abortion ban even if it causes ‘short-term’ pain for GOP
Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to be the pro-life candidate, regardless of the political cost. The staunch Christian conservative said he backs any effort to ban abortion, either at the state or federal level, even if it costs Republicans seats in the midterms congressional election. “I welcome any and...
Right-wing Don Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, won the Republican primary for Senate in New Hampshire in Tuesday’s election, NBC and ABC News projected. It’s a result some in the GOP fear could tip November’s general election to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc holds a wide variety...
White House defends Biden’s quick flight to Delaware to vote in primary
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden taking a whirlwind trip to Delaware to vote in-person in the state’s primary. “The president has a very heavy schedule. He’s the president of the United States. It worked out best for him to vote yesterday, to vote on Tuesday,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Detroit. “He thought it was important to exercise his constitutional right to vote, as I just mentioned, and set an example by showing the importance of voting.”
Pence says he was ‘not afraid but angry’ on Jan. 6 as Trump’s mob hunted him down: book
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a forthcoming memoir that he was “not afraid ... but angry” as a mob of Trump extremists searched for him in the Capitol on Jan. 6. The onetime loyal lieutenant to former President Donald Trump said he believes the MAGA rioters...
