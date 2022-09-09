ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Roberts wants faith in the Supreme Court. Seems more like a Supreme Cult

The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
Right-wing Don Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, won the Republican primary for Senate in New Hampshire in Tuesday’s election, NBC and ABC News projected. It’s a result some in the GOP fear could tip November’s general election to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc holds a wide variety...
White House defends Biden’s quick flight to Delaware to vote in primary

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden taking a whirlwind trip to Delaware to vote in-person in the state’s primary. “The president has a very heavy schedule. He’s the president of the United States. It worked out best for him to vote yesterday, to vote on Tuesday,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Detroit. “He thought it was important to exercise his constitutional right to vote, as I just mentioned, and set an example by showing the importance of voting.”
