58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man charged after allegedly striking KCPD officer in Westport
Jaymon Lars is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a Kansas City police officer.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
