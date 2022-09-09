ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
TOPEKA, KS
