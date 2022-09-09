Read full article on original website
Healthline
Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?
There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
msn.com
Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
healio.com
Tool for measuring bone fragility in older women receives breakthrough device designation
The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to a clinical tool for determining bone fragility and fracture risk for older women, according to an industry press release. OssView (CurveBeam AI, Ltd.) is a clinical aid that calculates a structural fragility score to determine bone microstructural deterioration in women aged older...
verywellmind.com
What Is Dependent Personality Disorder?
People with dependent personality disorder often have trouble making decisions for themselves and feel helpless when they’re alone because they feel incapable of taking care of themselves. They tend to have an overwhelming need for someone else to take care of them instead. The American Psychiatric Association notes that...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
studyfinds.org
Dietary supplement shows ability to prevent macular degeneration
BETHESDA, Md. — The most common cause of blindness in older Americans is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, there is hope that people can slow the progression of vision loss down. Researchers with the National Eye Institute analyzed 10 years’ worth of data and found that a modified version of the AREDS2 formula, which contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, was effective in slowing down AMD progression.
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
IFLScience
Vagus Nerve Stimulation At The Ear Strengthens Communication Between Stomach and Brain
New research from the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve can strengthen the communication between the stomach and the brain, opening up new therapeutic avenues for various disorders and human health. The vagus nerve is considered...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy for OTOF-Mediated Hearing Loss Gets Green Light to Enter the Clinic
In nonclinical studies, AK-OTOF was well-tolerated in both mice and non-human primates. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for Akouos’ AK-OTOF, an investigational dual adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss, clearing the way for a clinical trial to begin.1.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
AOL Corp
How Many Steps Are in a Mile—and Why That Even Matters
WHETHER YOU'RE A muscle-bound weightlifter, a lithe yogi, or just an everyday dad just looking to stay healthy, you could probably use a little more ambulatory movement—or more simply stated, walking—in your life. So you don't just think we're grumpy hardliners demanding that everyone turn off the TV,...
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
WebMD
People of Color Bearing Brunt of Long COVID, Doctors Say
Sept. 12, 2022 – From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of color have been hardest hit by the virus. Now, many doctors and researchers are seeing big disparities come about in who gets care for long COVID. Long COVID can affect patients from all walks of...
Getting Your Daily Steps Is Important, But It's Not Just The Amount That Matters
It's not just the number of steps you take in a day that matter. It's also the pace at which you take them, according to new research. In nearly 80,000 adults with wearable trackers – one of the largest analyses to date – researchers found those who walk at a faster pace also show signs of improved health outcomes.
docwirenews.com
Old but Effective – Acetazolamide Makes a Comeback
A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology found that the addition of acetazolamide to intravenous loop diuretics in patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure resulted in a significant increase in successful decongestion.[1]. Acetazolamide was first introduced into clinical practice in the early 1950s as an oral...
scitechdaily.com
Be Careful of Blue Light – Damage Increases With Age
According to an Oregon State University study, the harm of blue light exposure rises with age. According to a recent study from Oregon State University, the harmful consequences of daily, lifetime exposure to the blue light emitted by phones, computers, and home lighting become worse as people age. The common...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
