Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media.
JT Goes Off On DJ For Confusing Her With Saweetie
On Friday, September 9, GloRilla dropped the remix to her top-charting single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The four-minute record featured two of the hottest female rappers in the game, Latto and JT of the City Girls. The song garnered a lot of love across social media platforms, but JT couldn't enjoy its success for long.
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
Rick Ross Weighs In On PNB Rock's Death: "Get Your Own"
Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to weigh in on PNB Rock's untimely death. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles while enjoying lunch with his girlfriend. Everyone from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Drake and Meek Mill took to social media with their thoughts and prayer's for PNB and his family.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Tekashi 6ix9ine Slammed For Disrespectful Response To PnB Rock's Death
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being slammed on social media for his latest insensitive comments regarding the death of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday. In a post on his Instagram Story, 6ix9ine joked about the rapper's final meal. PnB...
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
YK Osiris Denies Posting Controversial Message About PnB Rock's Death
After it was reported that Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot and passed away in a Los Angeles restaurant, there has been no shortage of prayers and tributes on social media. In such a sensitive time, many social media users reacted to a tribute post on rapper YK Osiris's Instagram story with shock and disapproval. The 24-year-old rapper and singer posted, "GOD why take him? Should've took me he didn't deserve that at all. He was too good of a dude!"
Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again
He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father
For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.
