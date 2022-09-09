Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
Phoenix New Times
Dialing It Up: Phoenix Radio Station KWSS Expands Its Reach to the East Valley
Local award-winning terrestrial radio station KWSS has expanded its reach to the East Valley. Station volunteer and on-air personality Dani Cutler says she is thrilled with this addition to the KWSS family. “We have always had a goal of bringing our unique mix of mainstream, classic, and independent music to...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location
Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Hot Dog Days return to Joe’s Farm Grill
Now an annual tradition, the Hot Dog Days of Summer have returned through the end of September at Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, featuring nine wiener-based gourmet sandwiches showcasing flavors inspired from around the globe, from Hawaii to Vietnam and Mexico to Michigan. Tim Peelen, co-owner of Joe’s Farm...
Phoenix New Times
Retro Repairs: Get Your Fix on Vintage Valuables in the Valley
This is the modern world. I get it. I can’t judge popular culture’s obsession with convenience because I’m not writing this on a typewriter. I’ve escaped the pains of paper and ribbons jams in exchange for a computer. I also blame correction fluid. When I’m done...
Eater
12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants
Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
West Valley View
Family expands their franchise business
New to the Valley, Jeff Walters and his family acquired two Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Glendale area. They opened another in Buckeye on Friday, Sept. 9. “We have two stores that are open in Glendale already; We bought those from an existing franchisee,” Walters said. “So, opening...
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
iheart.com
3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season
Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda. Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:. Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days. Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn...
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
KTAR.com
Auto shop fire draws crews from multiple Valley fire departments
PHOENIX – Firefighters from multiple Valley cities worked nearly an hour to put out a blaze at an auto mechanic’s shop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. There were no reports injuries in the fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads that required the efforts of 50 firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
