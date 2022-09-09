Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Healthy Self-Control and Sobriety
Sobriety is the opposite of craving. Bring self-control or sobriety to righteousness, contentiousness, overworking, or controlling others. Set yourself up to succeed. Do what you can to care for your deeper needs, so you feel less driven to distract yourself or get high. By "sobriety," I mean healthy self-control, a...
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
psychologytoday.com
How Struggling Adult Children Can Get Better by Helping Others
There is strong evidence that helping others promotes improved emotional health. Adult children who are hurting can feel better by availing themselves of helping others. Parents can play an instrumental, constructive role by helping guide adult children to help others. Research has shown that we experience a dopamine rush, leaving...
psychologytoday.com
Your Life Matters, Learn to Feel It
To find your life’s purpose, it is essential that you commit yourself to taking action. Reflecting on your experiences will offer guidance in finding meaning in your life. For a sense of purpose in life, build on what gives you small moments of meaning. In a world seemingly gone...
psychologytoday.com
2 Ways to Conquer Your Borderline Tendencies
People with BPD are prone to forming unstable or difficult bonds, especially in the context of romantic relationships. Using effective emotion-regulation strategies to overcome challenges alongside your significant other is important for staying together. If your partner has proven themselves to be fair and generous over time, it may be...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Perfectionism Leading to Parental Burnout?
A new study shows what parental burnout may look and feel like and how to protect your family from its harmful effects. Parents who are able to identify, express, and regulate their emotions are less likely to experience burnout. Parents should work on their emotional intelligence to help moderate their...
psychologytoday.com
Small Change Works, but It's a Hard Sell
Our human nature can get in the way of embracing small, progressive changes to succeed at weight loss. Small change for weight loss emphasizes strategies that promote permanent behavior change. Making small changes over time requires rewarding effort and process. Let’s face it… most of us are motivated by success....
psychologytoday.com
The Partiality of Risk in a Pandemic
As a child, did you ever stand on a cliff, hold onto a rope tied to a tree, swing out, and let go to fall into a lake or river? The first time doing that is very frightening and daring. But after the plunge—after the first plunge—all you want to do is do it again and again. The fright is gone, replaced by an almost uncontrollable urge to repeat the event. It’s what I call falling into the ease of the risk.
psychologytoday.com
Can Greater Resilience Slow Aging?
Aging is increases vulnerability for most diseases. Using the metaphor of the body as an instrument can enhance your ability to be in balance. Acceptance and patience are the keys to becoming resilient. As far back as 70 years ago, Hans Selye—the person who coined the term “stress” as it...
psychologytoday.com
The Weathervane Emotions: Anger, Jealousy, and Guilt
Anger is when a boundary has been crossed. Jealousy is when you want something different in your life. Guilt means you need to make amends. Painful emotions have gotten a bad rap. Our current "toxic positivity" culture encourages people to disown negative emotions and be upbeat and optimistic. Implicit in this paradigm is that all problems can be overcome with a can-do attitude and a smile on your face.
psychologytoday.com
How Disaster Can Inspire Human Connection
Historical and psychological research suggests that in collective crises, people are generally inspired to act with compassion, not selfishness. In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic people reported feeling inspired to connect, and that their interactions were more meaningful. Our drive to connect is a hidden asset that may...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Emotional Pain That Leads to Suicide
Forty-four percent of high school students in the United States have reported feeling suicidal in the past year. No one chooses to be suicidal. These types of thoughts often develop over time, especially when feelings and emotional pain are being buried. When you feel hopeless, do something that makes you...
psychologytoday.com
"Walking the Talk" with Parallel Process
Parallel Process is our striving to practice our values at all levels of organizational operations. It is the work of “walking the talk.”. In a post-2020 context, the frameworks provided by traditional trauma-informed approaches feel increasingly incomplete. Informed by more collective, asset-based, and systems-informed trauma research, Parallel Process can...
psychologytoday.com
4 Strategies to Soothe Anxious Uncertainty
Seeking excessive information is a common anxious response to uncertainty. Leaning into one's pain and discomfort has the capacity to reduce suffering. Trying to predict and influence outcomes is self-protective and sometimes impossible. Embracing humility and allowing space for grief are important steps in managing the unknown. If you’re like...
psychologytoday.com
The Science Behind Trauma-Informed Yoga in Corrections
The suicide rate among correctional officers is twice that of the general population. Chronic stress has a debilitating influence on physical and mental wellbeing. Trauma-informed yoga provides a simple, yet effective approach to combatting stress. This is a follow-up post to last month’s, Yoga as a Stress-Reducer for Corrections Professionals,...
psychologytoday.com
The End of the Affair
For the past year and a half, Sue has been struggling to feel herself again after the discovery of her husband’s 6-month affair. Len was the last person Sue imagined would ever cheat; he simply had too much integrity to stray. Or so she thought. When a co-worker flirted...
psychologytoday.com
Adverse Effects of Ultra-Processed Foods on Mental Health
Consumption of ultra-processed foods has increased over the past 20 years across almost every segment of the U.S. population. Researchers have found that higher daily intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with a substantially higher risk of dementia. Researchers have also reported that those who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Temper Tantrums in Toddlers
Temper tantrums in young children are developmentally appropriate. Very young children have not yet learned to regulate, manage and process their feelings. They experience their emotions intensely and their rage, terror and sorrow is powerful and genuine. They also haven’t yet discovered that they will survive the frustration and torment of not getting what they want.
psychologytoday.com
Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?
The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
