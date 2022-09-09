Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Civility: The Important Role of the Correspondence Bias
There are many possible causes for people’s behaviors, some lie within the person (their character) and some lie outside (situational factors). The correspondence bias is our tendency to blame people’s bad behaviors on their character, and discount situationl factors. If we challenge ourselves to think of possible situational...
psychologytoday.com
Betrayal Trauma’s Divisive Narrative
Being abused by someone who has power over you creates a double bind for the victim. The victim's dependence on the perpetrator makes confrontation very risky, if not impossible. Victims betrayed by someone who should be a caretaker frequently bury their trauma. Those who have been blind to their trauma...
psychologytoday.com
When Political Language Becomes a Lethal Weapon
The degradation of a country begins with the degradation of its language. Violent political language can corrupt an entire culture. Classic writers like Twain, Swift, and Orwell recognized the power of political language to undermine rational thinking and problem-solving. It’s happening everywhere: Americans hear something over the internet, social media,...
