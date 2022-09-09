Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures weaken, USDA lowers 2022 price outlook
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures eased on Monday as the U.S. Agriculture Department lifted its forecast for domestic pork production and lowered its price outlook for pigs for this year. The department, in a monthly report, raised its estimate for pork production in the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged to their highest price since June on Monday after the U.S. government made bigger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the domestic harvest. Corn futures also hit their highest price in more than two months on a reduced production...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 3-6 cents, soybeans steady-up 3
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on U.S. supply concerns
* USDA cuts corn, soy supply estimates on harvest setbacks. * U.S. corn, soy ratings decline; corn 5% harvested - USDA. * Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes - Braun (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply boost; USDA reports awaited
* France, Romania set to sign deal on Ukrainian grain exports. * USDA likely to trim U.S. corn, soy harvest outlook on Monday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell after hitting their highest in seven years on Monday. Feeder cattle futures continued to weaken, with the front-month contract dropping to a five-week low, as the prospect of high feeding costs due to strong corn prices pressured the market.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking pressure
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday as traders locked in profits following the market's 5.4% rally on Monday, traders said. * Worries about a global economic slowdown after a report that showed U.S. inflation unexpectedly rose in August added pressure to soybeans. * But concerns about crop shortfall in the United States kept the declines in check. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled 9-1/2 cents lower at $14.78-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active soybean futures contract peaked at $15.08-3/4, its highest on a continuous basis since June 23, during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soymeal dropped $10.80 to $423.80 a ton. The contract turned lower after briefly topping the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range, a key technical point it also failed to hold support above a day earlier. * CBOT December soyoil gained 0.24 cent to 66.73 cents per lb but closed well off its session peak after facing resistance at its 100-day moving average, a level it has not traded above since June 22. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week, reflecting a boost after the government offered them a preferential foreign exchange rate. Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn dips on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
* Corn retreats further from more than 2-month high. * Ukrainian supply deal uncertainty supports wheat. * U.S. railways to halt grain shipments on Thursday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump to 33-month high
* End-Aug stocks rise to highest since Nov, 2019 * Output climbs 9.7%, up for third straight month * Exports fall 1.9% (Writes through with details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday. Inventories rose 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, hitting the highest level since November 2019, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. <MYPOMS-TPO> Crude palm oil (CPO) production rose for a third straight month, expanding 9.67% from July to 1.73 million tonnes. <MYPOMP-CPOTT> Exports fell 1.94% to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said. <MYPOME-PO> Overseas shipments will remain robust above 1.3 million tonnes both in September and October as weakening palm prices will draw greater interest from India, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Concerns remain over demand for Malaysian CPO as neighbour Indonesia revises taxes and raises exportable volumes to clear its inventories, which could potentially weigh on the benchmark CPO prices and render tough competition," Joseph Tek, Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) chief executive said in a statement last week. The MPOA had warned that weather uncertainties and a triple-dip La Nina weather phenomenon, the first of this century, will hit production in the months ahead. La Nina is forecast to last through the end of this year, with heavy rainfall and floods expected to force plantations to their limits, Tek said. Further hammered by a labour shortage, 2022 production in the world's second-largest producer is forecast to decline for a third year, or at best remain unchanged from last year's 18.8 million tonnes. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for August (volumes in tonnes) : August 2022 August 2022 July 2022* August poll 2021 Output 1,725,781 1,699,445 1,573,560 1,710,356 Stocks 2,094,667 2,030,000 1,772,804 1,877,773 Exports 1,299,654 1,320,000 1,325,342 1,167,425 Imports 145,452 150,000 130,615 91,408 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders
With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
Agriculture Online
London agricultural futures markets to close on Sept. 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe's white sugar, robusta coffee, London cocoa and UK feed wheat futures and options markets will be shut on Sept. 19, it said on Monday. The amendment to the exchange's trading schedule follows announcement by the UK government that the state funeral of...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 12, 2022
1. Soybeans, Grains Slightly Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were modestly higher in overnight trading amid adverse weather in parts of the U.S. and as the dollar falls against a basket of global counterparts. Extremely dry weather is expected in parts of several states in the Corn Belt...
Agriculture Online
Switchgrass as an energy crop has untapped potential
A decade ago, switchgrass promised farmers an optional bioenergy crop. Researchers at the USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory at Mandan, North Dakota, found the deep-rooted native perennial could store significant amounts of carbon in the soil – even on marginal land. Also, it outperformed corn in energy efficiency.
