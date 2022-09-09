Read full article on original website
Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire
PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise
Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
Skyway reopens after water main break, some PID customers remain without water
PARADISE, Calif. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - Skyway has reopened to one lane in both directions after a water main broke in Paradise Wednesday morning. Customers with the Paradise Irrigation District (PID) are asked to conserve water, PID says. PID said this is to prevent the water storage tank in the...
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise
The new fire engine will replace one that's 20 years old. New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise. The new fire engine will replace one that's 20 years old.
City of Chico survey gets hundreds of suggestions for making community safer for bikers and walker
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is still working on a plan to make the community more friendly to bikers and walkers. Chico Public Works Engineering said over the past month hundreds of people have submitted suggestions through this survey so far. A follow-up meeting is scheduled in the coming weeks.
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
State Route 70 is now open to one-way traffic control
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that State Route 70 is now open to 24/7, one-way traffic control as of noon on Saturday. Caltrans also says that there could be up to 30-minute delays following the full closure for culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. This is three days before the...
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser returns to Chico Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley is bringing back the Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser on Thursday. The event supports the Chico campus, which serves more than 500 children ages 5 to 18 every year. The 13th annual fundraiser will be at the Chico...
Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis
CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
ORLAND, Calif. - One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. A building has been secured and it is just days awhile from opening. The clinic is set to open on October 1, 2022, it will be located in the heart of Orland.
