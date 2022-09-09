ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire

PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise

Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens

CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

State Route 70 is now open to one-way traffic control

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that State Route 70 is now open to 24/7, one-way traffic control as of noon on Saturday. Caltrans also says that there could be up to 30-minute delays following the full closure for culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. This is three days before the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser returns to Chico Thursday

CHICO, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley is bringing back the Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser on Thursday. The event supports the Chico campus, which serves more than 500 children ages 5 to 18 every year. The 13th annual fundraiser will be at the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis

CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak

CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
CHICO, CA

