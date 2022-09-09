Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
CBS 46
Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for the two deputies who were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday evening. The two fallen deputies were identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. The funeral for...
CBS 46
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
More than $710K worth of illegal drugs seized in Tift County, 4 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation. According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:. Travarious Mike, aka “T...
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
CBS 46
Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
CBS 46
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
CBS 46
Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog. Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials. Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca...
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Dodge is curious, full of energy, and very sweet. Contact the Humane Society of Cobb County if you want to adopt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say
COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
weisradio.com
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail
Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
CBS 46
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who family identified as Livingston Jett, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
fox5atlanta.com
North Cobb High School student hit by car while crossing street to school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a news tip coming from Kennesaw that a young girl had been hit by a car while trying to cross the road to get to school Tuesday morning. The witness said he saw the girl laying in the road, unresponsive as several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin served as a firefighter with Cherokee County from 2015 and...
2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
Two suspects were taken into custody after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said.
CBS 46
Murder trial postponed for officers accused of shooting Jamarion Robinson 59 times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder trial that had been scheduled for Monday in the case of two metro Atlanta law enforcement officers accused of shooting a man 59 times -- some of those shots allegedly fired after he was already incapacitated -- has been postponed. Attorneys for one of...
Comments / 1