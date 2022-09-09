ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

CBS 46

Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

More than $710K worth of illegal drugs seized in Tift County, 4 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation. According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:. Travarious Mike, aka “T...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog. Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials. Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say

COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
COVINGTON, GA
weisradio.com

Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail

Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
