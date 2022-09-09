This fall, as Rack Room Shoes celebrates its 100th anniversary, the retail chain is also marking another proud moment. Its annual fall fundraiser for Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit that distributes footwear to kids in schools, will this year benefit nearly 700 schools in its communities, a new record for the partnership that launched in 2007. To date, the retailer’s Shoes That Fit program has provided more than 450,000 pairs of shoes to children in need and raised more than $11.6 million in stores, including a $300,000 company match each year. But Rack Room’s philanthropic efforts extend well beyond that fundraiser. In...

