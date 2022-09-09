Read full article on original website
PGE Restores Power to All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs
Portland General Electric late Sunday announced it had finalized restoration to all customers impacted by the company’s preemptive public safety power shutoffs implemented Friday and Saturday to mitigate wildfire risk amid red flag conditions. The safety measures affecting 17 areas and approximately 37,000 customers were taken in response to...
‘It’s prehistoric over here’: Planned power outages last longer than expected in parts of Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Houses along Red Cedar Court in Portland's West Hills were dark Sunday morning. The families living there are just some of the hundred Oregonians who woke up Sunday morning without power after planned outages from Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The utility companies cut power...
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
Communities Band Together as PGE Works to Restore Power
Portland General Electric crews were working through the night Saturday evening to inspect lines and restore power to more than 37,000 homes in Clackamas County and surrounding areas that were preemptively shut off due to high winds and extreme fire conditions. The worst appeared to be over Saturday night, and...
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Historical mystery over Cayuse Five: Oregon students advance the search for answers
After months of research, students at the University of Oregon have narrowed potential sites where they think five Cayuse men were buried or reburied after they were hanged for the death of missionary Marcus Whitman. The burial locations have been unknown for generations, but students in the UO Clark Honors...
All evacuations lifted for Milo McIver State Park Fire
All evacuation levels related to the Milo McIver State Park Fire were lifted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers
You may not have heard of 'metal organic frameworks,' but they may be the key to future cool The post Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers appeared first on Columbia Insight. Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers was first posted on September 13, 2022 at 2:27 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
TriMet FX buses running on cleaner-burning fuel
All TriMet diesel buses using renewable fuel as agency transitions to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.TriMet will open its first FX — Frequent Express — bus line between Portland and Gresham on Sunday, Sept. 18. Its new 60-foot articulated FX buses are bright green in color — and as green environmentally as you can get for a diesel bus. That's because all TriMet buses now run on much cleaner-burning fuel — R99 renewable diesel. R99 is a blend of 99% renewable and sustainable resources like natural fats, vegetable oils and greases, and just 1% petroleum. When TriMet first put...
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
