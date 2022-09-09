ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
canbyfirst.com

PGE Restores Power to All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs

Portland General Electric late Sunday announced it had finalized restoration to all customers impacted by the company’s preemptive public safety power shutoffs implemented Friday and Saturday to mitigate wildfire risk amid red flag conditions. The safety measures affecting 17 areas and approximately 37,000 customers were taken in response to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
SANDY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Clackamas County, OR
Business
City
Scotts Mills, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Industry
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
City
Canby, OR
canbyfirst.com

Communities Band Together as PGE Works to Restore Power

Portland General Electric crews were working through the night Saturday evening to inspect lines and restore power to more than 37,000 homes in Clackamas County and surrounding areas that were preemptively shut off due to high winds and extreme fire conditions. The worst appeared to be over Saturday night, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate

A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Power Outage#Power Lines#Urban Areas#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Portland General Electric#Silverdale Corbett
The Newberg Graphic

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Columbia Insight

Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers

You may not have heard of 'metal organic frameworks,' but they may be the key to future cool The post Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers appeared first on Columbia Insight. Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers was first posted on September 13, 2022 at 2:27 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet FX buses running on cleaner-burning fuel

All TriMet diesel buses using renewable fuel as agency transitions to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.TriMet will open its first FX — Frequent Express — bus line between Portland and Gresham on Sunday, Sept. 18. Its new 60-foot articulated FX buses are bright green in color — and as green environmentally as you can get for a diesel bus. That's because all TriMet buses now run on much cleaner-burning fuel — R99 renewable diesel. R99 is a blend of 99% renewable and sustainable resources like natural fats, vegetable oils and greases, and just 1% petroleum. When TriMet first put...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy