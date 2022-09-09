ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Boston named among the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages

Boston ranks No. 4 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
bestcolleges.com

Best Trade Schools in Massachusetts

More than 50 trade schools in Massachusetts offer career-focused education. Most programs take less than a year to complete. A 2021 report from The Boston Foundation found people who earned a workforce credential earned 26% more than workers with a high school education. Apprentice programs provide trade education and experience...
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Here’s Where To Get The BEST Apple Cider Donut In Massachusetts

Fall is just around the corner! As sad as we are to see the summer days slip away, we would all be lying if we said we weren’t excited for some cozy fall days and all things pumpkin spice. I don’t know about you but this time of year the thing that I get most excited about is the apple cider donuts. Is there anything more delicious?
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Vantage Builders Completes 26,000-SF Renovation Project For North Shore Physicians Group

WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that it has completed a 26,000-square-foot project for North Shore Physicians Group (NSPG) at 2 Corporation Way in Peabody, MA, for its new internal medicine, endocrinology and gastroenterology center as well as new administrative office space. Vantage converted NSPG’s 17,000 square foot office...
PEABODY, MA

