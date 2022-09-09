Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston named among the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages
Boston ranks No. 4 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
bestcolleges.com
Best Trade Schools in Massachusetts
More than 50 trade schools in Massachusetts offer career-focused education. Most programs take less than a year to complete. A 2021 report from The Boston Foundation found people who earned a workforce credential earned 26% more than workers with a high school education. Apprentice programs provide trade education and experience...
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
What to know about the thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast
“The greatest threat for severe storms will be for both western Massachusetts and Connecticut.”. A warm front is expected to bring a period of showers and thunderstorms to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, kicking off a wet day in the Bay State. The National Weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Massachusetts low plate lottery drawing Tuesday
A live drawing will be held Tuesday for those who submitted entries for a low Massachusetts registration.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
country1025.com
Here’s Where To Get The BEST Apple Cider Donut In Massachusetts
Fall is just around the corner! As sad as we are to see the summer days slip away, we would all be lying if we said we weren’t excited for some cozy fall days and all things pumpkin spice. I don’t know about you but this time of year the thing that I get most excited about is the apple cider donuts. Is there anything more delicious?
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold this week
A condo in Worcester that sold for $160,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 245 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $458,920, $267 per square foot.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Vantage Builders Completes 26,000-SF Renovation Project For North Shore Physicians Group
WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that it has completed a 26,000-square-foot project for North Shore Physicians Group (NSPG) at 2 Corporation Way in Peabody, MA, for its new internal medicine, endocrinology and gastroenterology center as well as new administrative office space. Vantage converted NSPG’s 17,000 square foot office...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
Comments / 1