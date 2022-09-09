Read full article on original website
Christopher John Rogers’s First-Ever Furniture Collection Is Both Fantastical and Functional
There is no mistaking Christopher John Rogers’s new chair line with Orior for anything but Christopher John Rogers. There’s his gradient dot print (worn sensationally in matching set form by Anne Hathaway earlier this year) splashed across the Irish furniture brand’s Lia chair, and his signature rainbow checks rendered in linen over another. One design is a mastery of mixed motifs, juxtaposing a black-and-white checkerboard with zebra stripes all in a single piece. “I wanted to take our iconic prints and plug them into things that are iconic for Orior as well,” Rogers tells Vogue.
With a Cocktail Soirée, De Beers Toasted Harwell Godfrey and Her Latest Charitable Collection
There are few sexier cocktail bars in the city than the ultra dimly lit and checkerboarded floored Temple Bar; so it was a perfect location to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist Harwell Godfrey and her latest collaboration with De Beers. ‘I actively choose all the charities that I want to...
To Fete the Polo ID Collection, Ralph Lauren Hosted a Dinner at the Polo Bar
As there’s a Ralph Lauren polo player-shaped hole in this week’s NYFW schedule (they will show next month in Los Angeles), the label decided to tide friends of the brand over with a cozy dinner hosted at, where else, but The Polo Bar on East 55th Street. The...
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
Collina Strada Flaunts Flushed Skin, Serpentine Braids, and Clay-Slathered Crowns
Life, death, and rebirth: These themes guided Collina Strada’s spring 2023 show last night at the Brooklyn Greenway, along the waterfront. Once a cemetery, the location is now home to a monarch butterfly preserve filled with milkweed bushes to attract the pollinators back to New York City to generate more greenery—and more life. To ground the airy gowns, crushed velvet cargos, and diamanté-encrusted denim released into the garden, Aztec clay–slathered crowns and dipped braids paired with dewy, flushed skin.
The Best Beauty Looks From Vogue World: New York
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue took over a cobblestone street in New York’s Meatpacking District tonight and staged an unforgettable fashion show-meets-street-fair: Vogue World: New York. Naturally, all of fashion’s boldest and brighter stars turned out major looks for the evening. But, in addition to the clothes, mood board-worthy beauty abounded.
Your Tour of Wes Gordon’s Studio
“I think happy people make happy clothes,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon says of the palpably joyful mood in his New York atelier. Kicking off our exclusive fashion month coverage: Watch as Vogue Runway’s José Criales-Unzueta ventures Inside The Studio to discover the “garden of dresses” that bloom on Wes’s spring 2023 runway.
Behind the Look: How the Tory Burch It Girl-Approved Ballet Flat Came to Be
Ballet flats are going to be big this fall. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the shoes It girls like Bella Hadid currently have in rotation. It would be impossible to talk about the resurgence of this 2000s trend, without mentioning the Tory Burch flat. If you...
Erykah Badu On Walking Her First Runway for Vogue World
Jesus might walk on water, but Erykah Badu glides down cobblestones. “I’m sure everybody had to really focus on each step,” she says of her fellow Vogue World models, who traipsed down West 13th street last night. “And you kind of let the ancestors guide your footsteps, hoping you don’t step in the wrong crack.” There were no wrong cracks for Badu when she every-so-smoothly stepped down the catwalk last night, wearing a craft-forward combination of Bode, CDLM, ERL, as well as her Badu World accessories. Yet, it was the first time that Badu ever took the runway. “It’s kind of too soon to say exactly how I feel. I'm still experiencing it and watching it back,” says a zen Badu over the phone. “I love to participate in fashion, the industry’s idea of style, and what it looks like from year to year, season to season.”
Midi Skirts, Nipped Waists, and Polka Dots—Shop Fall’s Retro Trend
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can blame it on Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. Or perhaps it was the sumptuous leather midi skirts (in purple! And buttercup yellow!) that walked the runway at Bottega Veneta. Maybe, even, it was the leather-trimmed and studded suits with oversized collars at Gucci. In any case, there’s a trend popularizing this fall and it could easily be summed up as retro fashion—retro-to-wear, if you will.
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez Host a Post-Show Soireé With Vogue100
Less than 24 hours after Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection debut, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez joined Vogue100 for an exclusive viewing and intimate discussion with Vogue’s Allie Michler Kopelman. Straight off the runway, a selection of looks worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid arrived at Tribeca’s Hotel Barriere Fouquet's New York for the buzzy cocktail hour, followed by a conversation with the design duo about the making of their latest collection.
At NYFW, the Love Affair Between Frame and The Ritz Paris Continued
They say there’s nothing more beautiful than Paris in the rain, and on this past Sunday night, a light, poetic drizzle swept across Manhattan just in time for the start of Frame’s celebration at The Nines. The reason for the fete? To usher in the second drop of the brand’s collaboration with the one-and-only Ritz Paris. Direct from the hotel were the gilded luggage trolleys, teddybear key rings, matchbooks, and bellhops, as well as Colin Field, the renowned and beloved head bartender of the Ritz Paris, who had made the trip to New York for the occasion to serve up a seemingly endless supply of his expertly crafted martinis to the likes of Imaan Hammam, Justin Theroux, Nicole Richie, and Karlie Kloss.
Get to Know Rini Jain
In the spotlight today: California-based Vogue Club member Rini Jain walks us through the designers behind her elevated, everyday look (and her time-travelling style inspiration…) Full name/pronouns: Rini Jain (she/her) IG handle: @rinisphere. Location: Los Angeles. Vogue Club member since: March 2022. My signature look: A satin slip dress,...
The Telfar Rainbow Bag Drop Was Beautiful Chaos
“Not for you—for everyone,” is Telfar’s tagline. It alludes to the efforts made by the Black-owned New York brand to create and sustain an “It bag” without any of the pesky exclusivity. And on Sunday afternoon, Telfar leaned into this lofty but democratic catchphrase, which was shouted into a loudspeaker to thousands of ecstatic shoppers clamoring outside a Rainbow Shop.
Everyone Was at Joe Jonas and Vogue’s Fashion Week Fete
At The Top of The Standard, Joe Jonas and Vogue hosted a star-studded soireée to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week. In collaboration with Xeomin, the evening drew guests like Georgia Fowler, Leigh Lezark, Hayley Kalil, Pritika Swarup, Evan Ross Katz, Harley Viera Newton, Daniel Arsham, and Chloe Wise to kick off the festive-filled week in style.
Ye, Nick Knight, and Candice Swanepoel on Creating the Newest YZY Campaign
Ye’s newest sunglasses have the rapper and designer’s daughter’s seal of approval. “I put these glasses on Chicago last night and she was like, ‘These are my glasses now’; she didn’t want to take them off,” says Ye, speaking over the phone. It seems to mean a lot to him that she appreciates the YZY SHDZ. “She was able to throw the shades in the air and they fell on the ground, and I wasn’t running like, ‘You’re going to break the prototype!’”
PSA: Interiors Designer Matilda Goad Has Just Collaborated With Anthropologie
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve trawled the internet for the best interiors finds, chances are you’ve stumbled across a now famous lampshade—a raffia lampshade, to be precise, with a scalloped edge. And if you’ve done your research properly, you’ll have taken note of the name behind said bestseller. In case you don’t know who Matilda Goad is, it’s back to interior design school for you.
Eckhaus Latta,
“We usually don’t augment each model’s personal aesthetic choices too much, but this is a really fun, temporary way of giving Camilla a mullet for the day,” designer Zoe Latta tells me of the look that interior designer Camilla Deterre has been blessed with backstage at Eckhaus Latta. Hairstylist Tamara McNaughton calls Deterre’s new trompe l’oeil look the “Bushwick mullet.”
Zendaya Channels Grace Kelly at the Emmys
The Emmy Awards may be television’s biggest night out, but if anyone knows how to take that energy even farther, it’s Zendaya. Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her powerful performance as the teenage drug addict Rue in Euphoria, the 26-year-old dialed up the glamour in a custom Valentino ballgown, serving as further proof (if you needed it) that she’s Hollywood’s most stylish ingenue, bar none.
