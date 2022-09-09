Jesus might walk on water, but Erykah Badu glides down cobblestones. “I’m sure everybody had to really focus on each step,” she says of her fellow Vogue World models, who traipsed down West 13th street last night. “And you kind of let the ancestors guide your footsteps, hoping you don’t step in the wrong crack.” There were no wrong cracks for Badu when she every-so-smoothly stepped down the catwalk last night, wearing a craft-forward combination of Bode, CDLM, ERL, as well as her Badu World accessories. Yet, it was the first time that Badu ever took the runway. “It’s kind of too soon to say exactly how I feel. I'm still experiencing it and watching it back,” says a zen Badu over the phone. “I love to participate in fashion, the industry’s idea of style, and what it looks like from year to year, season to season.”

