They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Collina Strada Flaunts Flushed Skin, Serpentine Braids, and Clay-Slathered Crowns
Life, death, and rebirth: These themes guided Collina Strada’s spring 2023 show last night at the Brooklyn Greenway, along the waterfront. Once a cemetery, the location is now home to a monarch butterfly preserve filled with milkweed bushes to attract the pollinators back to New York City to generate more greenery—and more life. To ground the airy gowns, crushed velvet cargos, and diamanté-encrusted denim released into the garden, Aztec clay–slathered crowns and dipped braids paired with dewy, flushed skin.
Collection
At Khaite today you could reach across the runway and shake the hand of the person opposite you. Up close like that, the models zip by, but if you’re paying attention you don’t miss a thing. Since designer Catherine Holstein specializes in the little details that turn everyday clothes and accessories into cult objects, it was a useful set-up, all the better to see—and snap—the strappy little evening sandals with lucite Louis heels that are now in the running for shoe of the week.
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga
Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
papermag.com
Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
The Best Beauty Looks From Vogue World: New York
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue took over a cobblestone street in New York’s Meatpacking District tonight and staged an unforgettable fashion show-meets-street-fair: Vogue World: New York. Naturally, all of fashion’s boldest and brighter stars turned out major looks for the evening. But, in addition to the clothes, mood board-worthy beauty abounded.
Midi Skirts, Nipped Waists, and Polka Dots—Shop Fall’s Retro Trend
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can blame it on Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. Or perhaps it was the sumptuous leather midi skirts (in purple! And buttercup yellow!) that walked the runway at Bottega Veneta. Maybe, even, it was the leather-trimmed and studded suits with oversized collars at Gucci. In any case, there’s a trend popularizing this fall and it could easily be summed up as retro fashion—retro-to-wear, if you will.
How Doja Cat Painted Her Face—and Head—for Vogue World Last Night
Around a month ago, Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat unveiled her latest hairstyle: a closely shaved head. The new look prompted a fair amount of sexist attacks, prompting the singer to tell her critics that she was unconcerned with their opinions (in more colorful language). But the “Woman” singer is not letting naysayers dim her shine. She’s masterfully using New York Fashion Week events as a platform to debut a full-fledged new aesthetic, with her new haircut as a focal point.
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
Sydney Sweeney looks elegant in a floral patterned dress the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmys luncheon
Sydney Sweeney showed off her classic and elegant side as she attended the special Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon earlier on Saturday in West Hollywood. The Euphoria star, 24, donned a long, floral dress as she posed for photos once she arrived at the event which took place at the social club, Holloway House. Sydney slipped into a long, flowy dress with thin straps that comprised of a black and cream-colored floral pattern.
5 Fall Trends to Know About Now—As Seen on the VOGUE World: New York Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot happened at VOGUE World: New York! From Lil Nas X’s unforgettable getup to the catwalk turns from Emily Ratajkowski, Hari Nef, and more. And let’s not forget the fall 2022 fashion trends. The event served as both a celebration of Vogue’s 130 anniversary—a look back at our magazine’s luminous history—and present-day fashion. Both directions proved equally stylish.
Plumage, Paillettes, and More: The Attico Throws a New York Fashion Week Festa at The Nines
The Attico may take center stage in Milan, but the six-year-old Italian brand—helmed by street style stars-turned-bona fide designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini—made a sparkling entrance into Manhattan last night to celebrate the opening of their Wooster Street pop-up. The occasion was feted with a 60-person dinner—with many more joining for the dance party that followed—at The Nines, where The Attico's calling card plumage, paillettes, and animal prints were on full display.
Christopher John Rogers’s First-Ever Furniture Collection Is Both Fantastical and Functional
There is no mistaking Christopher John Rogers’s new chair line with Orior for anything but Christopher John Rogers. There’s his gradient dot print (worn sensationally in matching set form by Anne Hathaway earlier this year) splashed across the Irish furniture brand’s Lia chair, and his signature rainbow checks rendered in linen over another. One design is a mastery of mixed motifs, juxtaposing a black-and-white checkerboard with zebra stripes all in a single piece. “I wanted to take our iconic prints and plug them into things that are iconic for Orior as well,” Rogers tells Vogue.
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez Host a Post-Show Soireé With Vogue100
Less than 24 hours after Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection debut, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez joined Vogue100 for an exclusive viewing and intimate discussion with Vogue’s Allie Michler Kopelman. Straight off the runway, a selection of looks worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid arrived at Tribeca’s Hotel Barriere Fouquet's New York for the buzzy cocktail hour, followed by a conversation with the design duo about the making of their latest collection.
Your Tour of Wes Gordon’s Studio
“I think happy people make happy clothes,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon says of the palpably joyful mood in his New York atelier. Kicking off our exclusive fashion month coverage: Watch as Vogue Runway’s José Criales-Unzueta ventures Inside The Studio to discover the “garden of dresses” that bloom on Wes’s spring 2023 runway.
NYLON
Ava Phillipe Gets Ready for Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation
The rising It Girl spends her 23rd birthday at New York Fashion Week. When I can, I really like taking my time to get ready for a big event. Each step of the glam process, from the makeup and hair to putting on my shoes before hurrying out the door, helps prepare me to go out and be my most confident self. So I try and give myself ample time to really enjoy each of those steps and to laugh and tell stories with my glam team. Plus, the more time I have to get ready, the less likely I am to forget to bring something important like a pack of gum, my lipstick, or even my phone!
Erykah Badu On Walking Her First Runway for Vogue World
Jesus might walk on water, but Erykah Badu glides down cobblestones. “I’m sure everybody had to really focus on each step,” she says of her fellow Vogue World models, who traipsed down West 13th street last night. “And you kind of let the ancestors guide your footsteps, hoping you don’t step in the wrong crack.” There were no wrong cracks for Badu when she every-so-smoothly stepped down the catwalk last night, wearing a craft-forward combination of Bode, CDLM, ERL, as well as her Badu World accessories. Yet, it was the first time that Badu ever took the runway. “It’s kind of too soon to say exactly how I feel. I'm still experiencing it and watching it back,” says a zen Badu over the phone. “I love to participate in fashion, the industry’s idea of style, and what it looks like from year to year, season to season.”
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Hermès' Debut Complexion Line Arrives With the Perfect Foundation Riff for Fall
When Hermès diversified its saddlery business after World War I, its design focus shifted to outdoor leisure activities of other kinds—golfing jackets, swimwear, pilots’ jumpsuits, and mid-weight sweaters perfect for mountaineering. A fresh complexion warmed by the sun, pinked by the wind, and otherwise unencumbered by heavy, feature-obscuring makeup became the perfect accessory, a concept that has now inspired the next phase of the French house’s wildly successful foray into beauty: its first range of skin products.
