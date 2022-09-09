ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
newschoolbeer.com

Beaverton, Oregon’s growing Craft Beer mecca welcomes 3 new Taprooms

When it comes to beer, Beaverton has been on a roll in the last couple of years. The westside suburb of Portland, Oregon was once known only for shopping centers, corporate headquarters, and affordable housing, and the latter may come into play for the city's rise to prominence as a competitive beer and food landscape that’s become the fastest growing sector for craft expansions. It’s safe to say that Beaverton has finally become a bustling ‘burb of beer lovers, with beer bars jockeying to get into this quickly growing drinking mecca.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Debit Card#Beginner#Trimet#Contactless#Metropolitan Area
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
Lake Oswego Review

'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries

Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland. You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it. Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Sale of two downtown Portland hotels postponed

PORTLAND, Ore. — The sale of two prominent downtown hotels will take place next month outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. The Duniway and Hilton Portland Downtown will go up for sale on the morning of Oct. 6, according to a certificate of postponement read by a crier outside the courthouse. The sale was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, and a handful of people attended. The reason given for the delay to next month was a "beneficiary's request."
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Fall RV & Van Show @ Portland Expo Center | Hundreds of the Latest Styles & Designs, Discounted Models

“After a two-year pause, we’re finally back”, said Peter O’Loughlin, Portland Fall RV & Van Show Manager, “And the show is better than ever! Where else can you see the region’s most popular RV’s, side-by-side, in one place? This is the largest fall RV show in the region with hundreds of units on display inside and outside at the Portland Expo Center. They’re all here, Class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, tent trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, sport utility trailers and tow vehicles. Shoppers won’t find any better selection, anywhere in the region than at this event.”
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks

Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
PORTLAND, OR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy