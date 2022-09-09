Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Crime Is Encroaching on a Landmark of Portland’s Black Community. Why Won’t City Hall Act?
Dawson Park, located in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood in North Portland, is 2 acres of oak trees and green grass. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons and a Pilates studio. Three blocks away, you can buy a $6 oat milk latte. Nearby, an apartment building is charging $2,400 a month for one-bedroom units.
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
WWEEK
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
Car crashes through front window of Troutdale restaurant
A car went through the front of a Troutdale restaurant Wednesday.
newschoolbeer.com
Beaverton, Oregon’s growing Craft Beer mecca welcomes 3 new Taprooms
When it comes to beer, Beaverton has been on a roll in the last couple of years. The westside suburb of Portland, Oregon was once known only for shopping centers, corporate headquarters, and affordable housing, and the latter may come into play for the city's rise to prominence as a competitive beer and food landscape that’s become the fastest growing sector for craft expansions. It’s safe to say that Beaverton has finally become a bustling ‘burb of beer lovers, with beer bars jockeying to get into this quickly growing drinking mecca.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries
Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland. You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it. Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when...
Sale of two downtown Portland hotels postponed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sale of two prominent downtown hotels will take place next month outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. The Duniway and Hilton Portland Downtown will go up for sale on the morning of Oct. 6, according to a certificate of postponement read by a crier outside the courthouse. The sale was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, and a handful of people attended. The reason given for the delay to next month was a "beneficiary's request."
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Fall RV & Van Show @ Portland Expo Center | Hundreds of the Latest Styles & Designs, Discounted Models
“After a two-year pause, we’re finally back”, said Peter O’Loughlin, Portland Fall RV & Van Show Manager, “And the show is better than ever! Where else can you see the region’s most popular RV’s, side-by-side, in one place? This is the largest fall RV show in the region with hundreds of units on display inside and outside at the Portland Expo Center. They’re all here, Class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, tent trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, sport utility trailers and tow vehicles. Shoppers won’t find any better selection, anywhere in the region than at this event.”
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks
Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
New COVID booster shot available at Portland pharmacies
Doctors told KOIN 6 News that they recommend anyone at least two months out from their last COVID shot to get the new booster.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
