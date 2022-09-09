ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
sbts.edu

Gospel Light Shines Bright on My Old Eastern Kentucky Home

Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg. The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area. Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged in Paintsville triple murder

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Clark Co. Animal Shelter rescues 5 abandoned, malnourished dogs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for donations after Winchester police seized five animals on Sunday that appear to have been abandoned and are in “terrible” condition. According to the shelter, the animals were found after being inside a home for some...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky men’s basketball to host Florida A&M in Unity Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After a successful launch to the series in 2021, the Unity Series returns on Dec. 21 with the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosting Florida A&M. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC’s member institutions inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
LEXINGTON, KY

