In Merrillville, the public is invited to lend a hand this Saturday, September 17th. Rebuilding Together of South Lake County serves the communities of Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis, and this year’s Christmas in September Day will be in the Merrillville area. Volunteers will paint, repair and perform needed maintenance for eight limited-income homeowners, often senior citizens or disabled, and in a single day, transform the homes and lives of those residents. Rebuilding Together South Lake County (RTSLC) says it welcomes volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, to take part in the day by coming to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, located at 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, from 7 -7:30AM. At this time volunteers will be assigned a project location based on their skill-level, and provided a free t-shirt plus continental breakfast. All projects are scheduled to be completed by mid-to-late afternoon. Lunch will be provided. RTSLC also thanked the following for their donations towards this year’s event: Town of Merrillville, Order of AHEPA, CrossPoint Church, First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Olthof Homes, and Strack & Van Til. Here is a link for more information: www.rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com .

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO