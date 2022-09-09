ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer, IN

thereporteronline.net

Advocate Christ Hospital And Medical Center

Founded in 1960, Advocate Aurora Health includes the 788-bed teaching hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center (ACMC), which is situated in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois. The hospital saw 40,517 hospitalizations, 3,738 deliveries, 102,279 ER visits, 334,958 outpatient visits, and 24,745 surgeries in the most recent year for which data were available.
OAK LAWN, IL
nwi.life

Get in touch with nature through journaling program at Cancer Resource Centre

Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Purdue Northwest hosts colorful fun at annual Pride Stride

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, faculty, staff, alumni, family, and community members gathered on Sept. 9 on the Westville campus grounds to participate in the university’s sixth annual Pride Stride 5K. People who took part in the run covered themselves and their friends with colored powder as they walked...
WESTVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
Dyer, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Dyer, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
nwi.life

Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session

Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
WESTVILLE, IN
nwi.life

Annual Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing furthers its community changing mission

The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.
MICHIANA, MI
panoramanow.com

Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show

Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
HOBART, IN
blockclubchicago.org

5,000 Low-Income Households Get First Monthly Check From Cash Assistance Pilot

CHICAGO — The city has sent out the first payment of $500 to the 5,000 households picked for Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, officials said Tuesday. The $31.5 million program is one of the largest monthly cash assistant pilots in the United States, according to the city. More than 176,000 Chicago households applied to get $500 checks each month for a year as part of the program; 5,000 were picked and have been sent their first payment.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Jesus
indiana105.com

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County ‘Christmas in September Day’

In Merrillville, the public is invited to lend a hand this Saturday, September 17th. Rebuilding Together of South Lake County serves the communities of Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis, and this year’s Christmas in September Day will be in the Merrillville area. Volunteers will paint, repair and perform needed maintenance for eight limited-income homeowners, often senior citizens or disabled, and in a single day, transform the homes and lives of those residents. Rebuilding Together South Lake County (RTSLC) says it welcomes volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, to take part in the day by coming to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, located at 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, from 7 -7:30AM. At this time volunteers will be assigned a project location based on their skill-level, and provided a free t-shirt plus continental breakfast. All projects are scheduled to be completed by mid-to-late afternoon. Lunch will be provided. RTSLC also thanked the following for their donations towards this year’s event: Town of Merrillville, Order of AHEPA, CrossPoint Church, First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Olthof Homes, and Strack & Van Til. Here is a link for more information: www.rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com .
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Purdue University Northwest announces Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events starting Sept. 13 and continuing through October. PNW’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine, and...
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
GARY, IN
#Blood Donation#Blood Drives#Charity#Franciscan Health Dyer#Christian#Versiti Blood Center
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
wkvi.com

Starke County EMS Director Terminated

The Starke County Commissioners terminated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Eric Wood Tuesday, September 6. Wood was appointed EMS Director in October of 2021. The Starke County Attorney’s office’s statement to WKVI News stated, “Concerning the dismissal of the EMS Director: The County Commissioners did not feel that the current EMS Administration was operating the Department in a way that was conducive to long-term success. It is the County’s responsibility to periodically review the performance of County departments and their employees, in the interests of the health, safety, and welfare of the County’s citizens. In this instance, the Commissioners felt that a change was necessary. The Commissioners wish Mr. Wood well, and thank him for his service to the County and the EMS Department.”
STARKE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso University Ranked Among Best in the Nation

Valparaiso University continues its amazing, three-decades long legacy of being recognized as one of the best choices in higher education by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, Valpo has been named number 176 out of 440 of the most elite public and private institutions in the nation.
VALPARAISO, IN
indiana105.com

Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County Final Household Hazardous Waste Collection of 2022

In Valparaiso, the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host its final household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9am to 2pm. Participants are asked to enter through Gate 3. This specific event will feature tire collection for Porter County residents. Tire fees may apply. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted.Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a list of household hazardous waste items that are accepted and not accepted. For more information, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org .
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Block Club Chicago

Help Struggling Neighbors Pay Their Utility Bills Through New Website From ‘Freakonomics’ Author’s Center

HYDE PARK — A website developed at the University of Chicago will allow neighbors to pay off utility bills that can pile up for families trying to get by. The Community Utility website was launched in May by analysts at Radical Innovation for Social Change, a center started by Steven Levitt, University of Chicago economist and author of the bestselling book and podcast “Freakonomics.”
CHICAGO, IL

