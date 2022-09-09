Read full article on original website
SalsaFest seeking salsa makers
SAFFORD — The call has been put out — salsa makers need to register now to take part in this year’s SalsaFest. “If you talk to anybody that’s made salsa before at any of our SalsaFest events, they have such great memories,” said Michelle Wilson with the Safford Lions Club. “It is just a wonderful, family event.”
Voice of the Valley: SalsaFest 2022
Michelle Wilson from Safford Lions Club, Vance Bryce and Brittany Hernandez from the Chamber, and Reed Richins on Kat Kountry discuss SalsaFest 2022.
DAR Ready to Celebrate Constitution Week
Article & photo submitted by Bonnie Briscoe, local DAR member. The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots”. This lively event of historical interest will take...
Munoz family named Hispanic Family of the Year, Olmedo Teacher of the Year
THATCHER — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday, and the celebration starts with Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation board members appearing live on Voice of the Valley on KATO AM 1230 at 8:30 a.m. Bob Rivera, Lupe Munoz and Michael Andazola will discuss the weekend’s events, including the local reading...
Warner Len Mattice
Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah. Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on January 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished 4-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. Following his graduation from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.
Gila Valley Made becomes Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co.
SAFFORD — Gila Valley Made, one of the anchor stores of Safford’s Downtown, is no more. During the store’s two-year anniversary celebration Saturday, owners Taylor Ludwig and Tricia Garrett announced the store is rebranding as Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co. “We’re excited for the future, and we...
Gate across West 600 South in Pima ordered to remain open
PIMA — The Town of Pima took up the issue of two roads at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to re-open West 600 South, after property owner Dusty Luster placed a gate across the roadway, claiming he owns the road. The issue first came up in...
Willcox armed robbery suspect at large, schools go into lockdown
WILLCOX — Willcox Police are searching for a man who committed armed robbery Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at the Willcox Apartments, across Bisbee Avenue from the Willcox middle and high schools, sending those schools into lockdown. The schools were re-opened about an hour later. “The...
