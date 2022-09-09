Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah. Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on January 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished 4-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. Following his graduation from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO