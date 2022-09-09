Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.

“I do have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think I had a wonderful liaison with one of your secret service agents in the ’90s, when you were first lady,” Andy confessed, referring to Hillary’s reign as then-President Bill Clinton’s wife from 1993 to 2001. Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, who joined her mom on WWHL to promote their new Apple TV show, appeared shocked as her jaw dropped and she asked incredulously, “You did?”

Hillary quickly shouted, “TMI. TMI.” However, Andy ended the segment by adding a little bit more detail, saying, “He had wonderful things to say about your entire family.” He then joked, “And I have wonderful things to say about him!

Meanwhile, Hillary didn’t hold her tongue in response to President Joe Biden referring to MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascists” in a recent speech. During her appearance on The View on Wednesday, September 7, Hillary agreed with Biden’s take, saying, “I personally thought it was a strong and necessary speech.”

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in September 2022. (Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“I think he did a very important service to the country in giving the speech that he gave, because too many people are not yet aware of how fragile our Democracy is, and I’m not gonna second guess the language he used,” she added.

Hillary went on to say she was clearly aware of the backlash that might come with Biden’s choice of words, as she herself was criticized after she called Donald Trump’s supporters “deplorables” in 2016. “Fascism is a very big word. I know that, but so is socialism, and the Republicans call every Democrat who wants people to have healthcare a ‘socialist,’” she said on the talk show. “I think we do need to be careful with our language, but I think the problem is if you go through the hallmarks of authoritarian regimes, you see too many characteristics unfortunately on our Republican side.”