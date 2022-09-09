ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Comments / 0

Related
nwi.life

Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Purdue University Northwest announces Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events starting Sept. 13 and continuing through October. PNW’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine, and...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session

Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
WESTVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
East Chicago, IN
Traffic
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
East Chicago, IN
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
nwi.life

Purdue Northwest hosts colorful fun at annual Pride Stride

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, faculty, staff, alumni, family, and community members gathered on Sept. 9 on the Westville campus grounds to participate in the university’s sixth annual Pride Stride 5K. People who took part in the run covered themselves and their friends with colored powder as they walked...
WESTVILLE, IN
nwi.life

Get in touch with nature through journaling program at Cancer Resource Centre

Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Redwood Landscape’s recent patio project is a homeowner’s dream

The Redwood Landscape team has done many great things, but one of its greatest accomplishments yet has been bringing a couple’s landscaping dreams to life. The Redwood Landscape crew worked diligently and enthusiastically for a month to create a landscaping masterpiece the lucky couple thought could only exist in their fantasies.
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Commuter Rail#South Shore Line#Volunteers#National Rail Safety Week#Ssl
nwi.life

CHS Trojan Guard captures third place in Goshen Invitational on Saturday

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band traveled to Goshen, Indiana this past Saturday to participate with 19 other Northern Indiana bands in the Goshen High School Invitational. The 105-member Trojan Guard captured third place while achieving their highest “Week 1” score in many years. The Open Class A competition was won by the 203-member Homestead Spartan Alliance Band, while second place was taken by the 172-member Carroll Charger Pride.
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy