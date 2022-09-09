Read full article on original website
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
Purdue University Northwest announces Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events starting Sept. 13 and continuing through October. PNW’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine, and...
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 15 – 18
By checking out our list of weekend activities here, you and your friends and family can add a ton of awesome events to your weekend. With there being art shows, hay rides, concerts, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday. Take a...
Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session
Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
Purdue Northwest hosts colorful fun at annual Pride Stride
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, faculty, staff, alumni, family, and community members gathered on Sept. 9 on the Westville campus grounds to participate in the university’s sixth annual Pride Stride 5K. People who took part in the run covered themselves and their friends with colored powder as they walked...
Get in touch with nature through journaling program at Cancer Resource Centre
Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Begins Their Season with West Side Story in Concert
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, and Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt, begins their 2022-2023 season with West Side Story in concert, Thursday, October 13 and Friday, October 14 at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft Street, Merrillville/Crown Point and Saturday, October 15 at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N Campbell Street, Valparaiso.
Redwood Landscape’s recent patio project is a homeowner’s dream
The Redwood Landscape team has done many great things, but one of its greatest accomplishments yet has been bringing a couple’s landscaping dreams to life. The Redwood Landscape crew worked diligently and enthusiastically for a month to create a landscaping masterpiece the lucky couple thought could only exist in their fantasies.
CHS Trojan Guard captures third place in Goshen Invitational on Saturday
The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band traveled to Goshen, Indiana this past Saturday to participate with 19 other Northern Indiana bands in the Goshen High School Invitational. The 105-member Trojan Guard captured third place while achieving their highest “Week 1” score in many years. The Open Class A competition was won by the 203-member Homestead Spartan Alliance Band, while second place was taken by the 172-member Carroll Charger Pride.
Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter Adds New Caregiver Support Group in Gary
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding a caregiver support group in Gary. The group will meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. beginning in October at St. Timothy’s Church on West 25th Ave. The group will be co-facilitated by Beverly Lewis, PhD and Patricia Tyson, RN, BSN.
