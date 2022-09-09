Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.

MUNSTER, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO