L.A. Weekly
Tonatiuh Diaz Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Stoddard Wells Road [Victorville, CA]
34-Year-Old Man Dies in Pedestrian Accident on State Highway 18. The deadly collision happened around 2:27 a.m., near Highway 18 on September 8th. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Altima struck Diaz as he was walking on the No.1 westbound lane of the road. Upon impact, Diaz suffered...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
L.A. Weekly
James Whiten Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Berea Road [Menifee, CA]
60-Year-Old Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Normandy Road. The deadly collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at the intersection of Berea and Normandy Road. According to initial reports, Whiten was riding a Yamaha on the road when he collided with a Jeep that was making a U-turn. Eventually, paramedics transported...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Bernal Arrested, Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Jamboree Road [Newport Beach, CA]
Cyclist Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run Collision near East Bluff Drive. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road near East Bluff Drive. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, of September 11th. Following preliminary investigations, officers say Bernal struck a cyclist in the area and...
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]
One Hurt in Traffic Accident near Seal Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 12:09 p.m., near Seal Beach Boulevard. According to initial reports, officers arrived at the scene and found one person with injuries. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol shut...
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Crash on Paseo De Valencia [Laguna Hills, CA]
Male Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident near Alicia Parkway. The fatal collision happened around 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway. Unfortunately, responding officials declared the man riding a bicycle dead at the scene. Although, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
