ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bay Area Gets Break From Drought, Heat Dome, Mosquito Fire as Work Week Ends: Forecast Says Hurricane Kay Thunderstorms

By Rich Co
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

No Pumpkin For Halloween: Heat Waves Threatens the Holiday Staple

Will pumpkins survive the harsh September heat wave in time for Halloween? This year, a farmer described how months of labor had gone into salvaging the treasured pumpkins after last year's devastating crop loss, with a bit of assistance from wise counsel from another seasoned farmer. Although Halloween is still...
SAN JOSE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Flood Warning Issued Over Areas of Rhode Island, Cars Advised to Turn Around

Different parts of Rhode Island are under a Flash Flood Warning. NWS advised motorists to reverse their vehicles. On Tuesday, September 13, Newport County and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, received a Flash Flood Warning. This morning's intense thunderstorms led to flooded roads all over the region. Avoid driving through areas that are flooded, drivers are advised.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
natureworldnews.com

National Weather Service Issued a Warning on Flash Floods in Illinois and Chicago

After torrential rains flooded viaducts, stopped automobiles, and sent water gushing into basements, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Chicago's northern metro region, on Sunday. On social media, Chicago residents shared photographs and videos of automobiles half submerged beneath underpasses and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy