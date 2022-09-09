ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

mymcmedia.org

County Police: ‘Rest in Peace, K9 Harper’

K9 Harper, a police dog that has been with the Montgomery County Police since the spring of 2014 but was retired, died Sept. 10 due to complications from a medical emergency. The dog was a faithful partner to Officer Chris Jordan, according to Montgomery County Police. The two trained together and became a patrol and narcotics detector team.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Former Fire Chief and ‘Takoma Park Legend’ Jimmy Jarboe Dies

Jimmy Jarboe, who spent more than 60 years as a Takoma Park firefighter, has died, the department announced Sunday. “He was always a legend and a fixture in Takoma Park,” said Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart. He connected with young people, especially at fire department open houses, she said, noting, “He just had that special connection.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 14, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 14, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Early Release Day: Today is an early release day for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students. 2. Weekly Briefing (Time Change): County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring

Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Injured in House Fire in Rockville

An adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection with a fire in Rockville early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a basement fire in a single family home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Two occupants...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability

A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
VIENNA, VA
mymcmedia.org

2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder

On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
ASPEN HILL, MD
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD

