Trenton, OH

Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TRENTON, Ohio ( WJW ) — An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.

According to a Facebook post from the Trenton police, a coyote crept into the first floor bathroom at some point during the 4 o’clock hour.

The post said the animal was most likely in the bathroom while family members used it, “unbeknownst to them” at the time.

    (Credit: Trenton police)
    (Credit: Trenton police)

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” the department said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.”

Officers say they were able to safely get the coyote out of the home and back into nature unharmed.

Thomas Daywalt
4d ago

Keep taking their habitat away and you'll have more then coyotes getting in.

Lisa May
2d ago

Wile E. Coyote was just getting too tired to keep chasing the Road Runner. After all, that chase has been going on since the 1950s. He just was looking for a good place to get a long nap.

